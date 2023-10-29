The Green Bay Packers (2-4) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid when they host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) for a NFC North battle on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay lost to Detroit in Week 4 before losing back-to-back close road games against the Raiders and Broncos. Minnesota comes into Sunday's showdown with momentum after beating San Francisco on Monday, marking its third win in four games. The Vikings are two games back of the Lions atop the division standings, while the Packers are a half-game behind Minnesota.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Vikings are favored by 1 point in the latest Packers vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under is 41.5 points according to the SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vikings vs. Packers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 173-122 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 27-14 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota-Green Bay. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Packers vs. Vikings:

Packers vs. Vikings spread: Vikings -1

Packers vs. Vikings over/under: 41.5 points

Packers vs. Vikings money line: Packers -101, Vikings -118

Packers vs. Vikings picks: See picks here

Packers vs. Vikings live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has not played a home game since the end of September, losing back-to-back road games in narrow fashion to open October. The Packers have split their two home games this season, beating New Orleans before losing to Detroit. They are facing a Minnesota offense that has committed 14 turnovers this season, matching Cleveland for the second-highest total of any team.

The Packers are prepared to handle Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense after not allowing a sack against Denver. The Vikings are in a difficult scheduling spot, playing on the road on short rest following a physical game against San Francisco on Monday night. Green Bay has won 14 of its last 20 home games, and it has covered the spread in six of its last eight games against NFC opponents.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is coming off an impressive upset win, beating San Francisco as a 7-point underdog on Monday night. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 35 of 45 passes for 378 yards and two touchdowns, with Jordan Addison accounting for 123 receiving yards and both scores. Cousins ranks second in the league in touchdown passes, despite star wide receiver Justin Jefferson being on injured reserve.

The Vikings have won six of their last eight games against NFC North rivals, while the Packers have lost six straight games in October. Green Bay is riding a three-game losing skid with its offense averaging just 18.5 points per game over its last four outings. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown four touchdowns and seven interceptions during that stretch, so Minnesota has a major quarterback advantage on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Packers vs. Vikings picks

The model has simulated Vikings vs. Packers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Packers vs. Vikings on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Vikings vs. Packers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 173-122 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.