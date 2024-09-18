The Carolina Panthers' rotating door of quarterbacks continues, as the team looks to find some stability at the position. The Panthers made the surprising decision to bench former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

Young started just 18 games in his two-year career, with a 2-16 record in those contests. It's not just on the quarterback, as the Panthers have a laundry list of issues they need to address, but they are hoping this change makes some difference on a struggling offense.

Following the benching of Young, someone who the Panthers gave up a lot to get, questions of whether the team would try to make a trade including the 23-year-old surfaced.

Coach Dave Canales shut down any rumors that Young will be headed to a new zip code anytime soon, saying it's not something currently on the table.

"That's not something we're really considering. We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now," he said, via NFL Media.

Canales believes Young can be a franchise quarterback, but clearly doesn't feel it's in the best interest of the team for him to be their starter right now. The first-rounder struggled in his rookie season and it's more of the same, if not a worse situation, this year.

Canales says the team is focused on its next opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, who they face this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Panthers have scored just 13 points, compared to their opponents' 73 points on the board, and are 0-2 to start the season.