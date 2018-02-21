Panthers make it official, name Marty Hurney general manager

The Panthers announced Wednesday that Marty Hurney had been named general manager. The news comes five days after the team reinstated Hurney, who was serving as interim GM, following an NFL investigation into his ex-wife's allegations of domestic violence. The NFL found no evidence that Hurney violated the league's personal conduct policy and the investigation has been closed.

"We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season." Panthers COO Tina Becker said in a statement. "Marty's guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship."

Hurney originally joined the Panthers in 1998 as director of football administration and was later promoted to general manager before he was fired in 2012 following the team's 1-5 start. In that 2012 draft, Hurney was responsible for Carolina taking Luke Kuechly and Josh Norman, and many of the players he drafted or signed were integral to the Panthers' Super Bowl appearance following the 2015 season. Hurney had been considered the favorite to permanently replace Dave Gettleman, who was jettisoned last July.

"I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here," Hurney said in the statement. "Mr. [Jerry] Richardson and Tina have been open and honest with me from the beginning, and I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season. I feel that I am the best person to help Ron and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I'm extremely excited about the direction we are headed."

Owner Jerry Richardson gave up control of the team in December following accusations of workplace misconduct, and according to NFL.com, billionaire David Tepper, who is a minority owner of the Steelers, is the favorite to buy the Panthers.