The Carolina Panthers will have to finish out the 2024 season without their star running back, as Chuba Hubbard is expected to be placed on injured reserve Saturday with calf and knee injuries, according to ESPN.

Hubbard did not practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday. He was officially listed as questionable to play this weekend vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a massive hit to the Panthers' offense, and also Hubbard fantasy owners who were hoping to play him in their respective championships.

Hubbard currently ranks sixth in rushing yards with 1,195. He has also rushed for 10 touchdowns this season, making him the first Panther to record double-digit rushing touchdowns in a single season since Christian McCaffrey in 2019.

Carolina rewarded Hubbard in the midst of his career season with a four-year extension worth $33.2 million. The Oklahoma State product was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hubbard will become the third Panthers running back to be placed on injured reserve, along with Miles Sanders (ankle) and rookie Jonathon Brooks (ACL). The only other running backs currently on the active roster for Carolina are Raheem Blackshear and Velus Jones Jr., but the Panthers do have Emani Bailey and Mike Boone on the practice squad.