Patrick Mahomes isn't even 30 years old yet and he already has more playoff wins than Joe Montana.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback picked up his 17th career postseason win on Sunday during the the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes now moves past Montana for the second-most playoff wins in NFL history.

Montana is an NFL legend who won 16 postseason games during a career that ended with him winning four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs. Mahomes has won three Super Bowls, which means if he can lead the Chiefs to a win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, he'll have as many Lombardi Trophies as Montana.

Tom Brady holds the record for most playoffs wins (35) and Super Bowl wins (seven) and although those numbers once seemed untouchable, it now feels like Mahomes might be within striking distance, especially if he adds another Super Bowl ring to his collection this year.

With this year's Super Bowl, Mahomes will become just the third quarterback in NFL history to start in five different Super Bowls, joining Brady and John Elway.

Chiefs beat Bills by inches but prove they are miles apart as quest for historic three-peat continues Dennis Dodd

With that in mind, let's check out 12 more of the wildest stats from the conference title games (via CBS Sports Research, unless noted):

Chiefs can make history. The Chiefs will have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. No team with back-to-back Super Bowl wins has ever even made it to the Super Bowl, so Kansas City made history just by winning the AFC title game. The Chiefs are the fourth team to make it to three straight Super Bowls, joining the Dolphins (1971-73), Bills (1990-93) and Patriots (2016-18). Big Red catches Don Shula. Andy Reid is headed to the Super Bowl for the sixth time, which ties Don Shula for the second-most appearances in NFL history. Reid now trails only Bill Belichick, who got to the big game nine times as a head coach. Chiefs keep winning close games. The win over the Bills marked the 12th time that Kansas City has won a one-score game, which is a single-season record. They have also won the last 17 one-score games that they've played in, which is also an NFL record. Josh Allen can't get over the Mahomes hump. The Bills quarterback is now 0-4 against Mahomes in the playoffs, which is now the NFL record for most losses against another QB without a single win. Allen also now holds the record for most career playoff wins (7) without making a Super Bowl start. Eagles score most points in conference title game history. With 55 points against the Commanders, the Eagles broke the record for most points in a conference title game. The previous high came during the 1990 season when the Bills beat the Raiders, 51-3, in the AFC title game. Eagles match rushing record. With seven rushing touchdowns against the Commanders, the Eagles matched the 1940 Chicago Bears for the most rushing touchdowns in a playoff game. The Bears got seven during a 73-0 win in the NFL title game that year. Coincidentally, Washington was the opponent in both games. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley became the first pair of teammates to each rush for three touchdowns in a playoff game. Eagles steamroll the competition. With 229 yards and seven rushing touchdowns against the Commanders, that means the Eagles now have 514 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in their past two games. That makes them the first team since the 1962 Packers to total 500 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in consecutive games. The Eagles now have 3,731 rushing yards on the season, which is the most by a team in a single season in NFL history (The record had been held by the 2024 Ravens, who rushed for 3,664 yards before being eliminated last week. The Ravens broke a record that had been held by the 1972 Dolphins). Hurts so good. Jalen Hurts is headed back to the Super Bowl after losing in his debut two years ago. That makes Hurts the first quarterback in 30 years to lose his Super Bowl debut and make it back to the big game. Over the past 30 years, there have been 19 quarterbacks who lost their first Super Bowl start and failed to make it back. You can check out the full list here Nick Siranni joins exclusive club. The Eagles coach is now headed to the Super Bowl for the second time in his first four seasons, making him just the third coach in NFL history to pull off that feat. Sirianni joins Joe Gibbs (Washington) and Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh).

Playoffs are proof that you need to win the turnover battle. Since the start of the 2023 season, NFL teams are 14-2 in the playoffs when they win the turnover battle. Unfortunately for the Bills, they were the losing team in both of those games, including Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs. The Bills lose despite winning the turnover battle 1-0. Super Bowl deja vu. The Chiefs and Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII, which will make this the second-shortest span between Super Bowl rematches in NFL history. The only shorter span came in 1993 and 1994 when the Cowboys and Bills played each other in back-to-back seasons. Saquon Barkley on the cusp of history. If the Eagles running back gains just 30 yards in the Super Bowl, he'll set the all-time record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoff games. The record is currently held by Terrell Davis, who rushed for 2,476 yards during the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning season in 1998. Barkley can become the first player since Davis to win the regular-season rushing title and the Super Bowl in the same season.

