Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Tuesday for violating his five-year probation sentence after pleading guilty to DWI in 2024. Mahomes Sr. violated a term of his probation after allegedly drinking alcohol and was booked in Smith County Jail, according to district attorney Jacob Putnam.

The 55-year-old has had multiple issues during his son's playing career with his most recent arrest coming in February 2024 during Super Bowl week on suspicion of DWI in Texas.

Mahomes Sr. is a former MLB pitcher who played for six teams, last appearing for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2003. He faced a third-degree felony charge two years ago that carried a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted, but pled guilty leading to probation.

This is another unfortunate turn of events for the Mahomes family this season days ahead of Super Bowl LX, featuring the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Patrick Mahomes, a three-time NFL MVP, had appeared in three consecutive Super Bowls prior to this season's struggles in Kansas City.

The Chiefs' nine-year run atop the AFC West came to an end, including Mahomes' impressive feat of at least reaching the conference title game in every year of his career. Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15 this season and said last month he hopes to be back for training camp during the summer.