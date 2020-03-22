Patriots agree to terms with Brian Hoyer, could be done adding quarterbacks, per reports

With Tom Brady now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the New England Patriots are bringing back a familiar face to their quarterback room. According to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride, the Patriots agreed to terms with Brian Hoyer on Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's a one-year deal that will pay him $2 million from the Indianapolis Colts and $1.05 from the Patriots.

With this addition, the Patriots' quarterback room now consists of Hoyer, Cody Kessler and prospective starter Jarrett Stidham. What's interesting is that Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says the Patriots might be done adding to the quarterback room due to where they are cap-wise, even though players like Jameis Winston and Cam Newton are still searching for new NFL homes.

Hoyer spent the 2019 season backing up Jacoby Brissett with the Colts. In four games, he completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 372 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Prior to his one-year stint in Indy, Hoyer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as Brady's backup in New England.

The 34-year-old began his career with the Patriots after going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his first three NFL seasons in Foxborough and saw limited action with the Patriots. After being cut in 2012, Hoyer spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. His best season came in 2014 with the Browns, when he played in a career high 14 games and threw for 3,326 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Stidham was the Patriots' fourth-round pick last season. He had a solid career at Baylor and Auburn, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 7,217 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in two-plus seasons as a starter. He threw passes in only two games last season, and completed 3-of-4 attempts for 14 yards. Stidham also threw one pick-six. Still, Stidham made waves in the preseason last year during joint practices with the Detroit Lions, and he should have a chance to lead the Patriots' offense in 2020.