The New England Patriots kicked off the season with quarterback Jacoby Brissett behind center, moved on to Drake Maye in Week 6 and they could have another swap to end the season. There is no question who the quarterback of the future is, but with no postseason to play for, the team could be sitting Maye for Week 18.

When asked about who will lead the offense in next week's divisional game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Jerod Mayo says it's all on the table.

"I would say right now, everything is in consideration, and we'll see how the week goes," Mayo said, via WEEI. "It's the last game of the season and we have to look forward. It's a journey. It's trying to be present and win this football game, but we have to look out the front windshield and where we want to go."

He added that sixth-round pick Joe Milton hitting the field is "absolutely a possibility," emphasizing "all things are still under consideration." Milton has yet to play in the regular season, so the team may want to see a closer look at what he has to offer, before the year ends.

The Patriots may also want to protect their first-round rookie, to prevent any injury that could impact his offseason or 2025.

Maye took a hard hit last week in their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and briefly exited the game. The No. 3 pick was on the injury report in Week 9 with a concussion he suffered the week prior against the New York Jets. He was also on the injury report in Week 7 and 8 with a knee injury.

So far this season, Maye has 2,276 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

New England controls their own destiny when it comes to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Patriots lose to the Bills, they secure that top spot. While the players are still playing for pride, the first pick would be beneficial for a rebuilding team.