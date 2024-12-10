The New England Patriots rebuilt their wide receiver corps during the 2024 offseason. With four games still to play this year, the team has already said goodbye to one of its veteran additions at the position, on Tuesday releasing former Minnesota Vikings standout K.J. Osborn, as ESPN reported.

Osborn's exit was a mutual decision, per ESPN, giving the 27-year-old wideout a chance to latch on with another team before the end of the 2024 campaign. A reunion with the Vikings could be the most logical next step, considering Osborn spent the first four years of his NFL career in Minnesota.

Signed to a one-year, $4 million deal in free agency, Osborn managed just seven catches in seven games for the Patriots, struggling to find a steady role in the club's rebuilding offense. Younger receivers like Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Ja'Lynn Polk saw more action, while Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye has also leaned extensively on tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper in the pass game.

Prior to joining the Patriots, Osborn primarily served as the No. 3 receiver in Minnesota, eclipsing 45 catches for 500 yards and three touchdowns in three straight seasons from 2021-2023. He was originally a fifth-round draft pick out of Miami in 2020.