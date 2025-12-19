There's nothing like a good hot streak in December when it comes to picking NFL games.

For me, it's been a bit of a heater.

I went 11-5 both straight up and against the spread last week, which has me feeling optimistic heading down the stretch of the regular season.

For the season, I am now 117-106-1 ATS and 151-72-1 straight up. To be 11 games over .500 picking every game each week is quite a feat, if I don't say so myself.

Let's hope as the weather gets frigid around the country, I can stay as hot as a July day at the beach.

All Week 16 NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, 5 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Eagles got back on track last week against the Raiders, while the Commanders won the road against the Giants. But this is a big step up for a Commanders team that has had defensive issues all year long. This rematch of the NFC Championship game goes to the Eagles just like that one did. Philly wins it.

Pick: Eagles 32, Commanders 17

Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Packers are reeling after losing to Denver and losing key players, including star edge Micah Parsons for the year with a torn ACL. They beat the Bears two weeks ago at home, but this is a bigger challenge on the road. Chicago is playing well and that offense against the Parsons-less defense will be a lot to handle. But I think Jordan Love comes up big.

Pick: Packers 27, Bears 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bills are coming off a big road victory over the Patriots and now play a second-consecutive road game against a team they should beat. Motivation could be key, but the Browns have offensive issues. Look for the Bills to take care of things in this one early to win it behind another strong game by Josh Allen.

Pick: Bills 27, Browns 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Bengals were shut out by the Ravens last week and eliminated from playoff contention, while Miami lost to the Steelers Monday night to also be eliminated. So this game means nothing. With that as a backdrop, give me Miami at home. De'Von Achane will run it wild and have a big day.

Pick: Dolphins 30, Bengals 26

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Chiefs have been eliminated from the playoffs and Patrick Mahomes is lost for the season. How focused will they be here? Does it matter. The Titans are bad and Gardner Minshew is more than capable of having a solid game. Chiefs win it.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Titans 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Chargers have won two straight, while the Cowboys have lost two straight. Dallas is barely alive in the playoff race, and could be eliminated Saturday night if the Eagles win, while the Chargers are surging. But after beating the Chiefs last week, this could be a letdown spot for the Chargers. Dallas can score and I think they will here. Cowboys take it.

Pick: Cowboys 33, Chargers 27

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

The Vikings are playing consecutive road games, but they played well at Dallas. The Giants didn't look good in the home loss to the Commanders last week. But I think they bounce back here and the defense plays better against J.J. McCarthy. The Giants win it at home.

Pick: Giants 24, Vikings 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Jets are out on the road for the second straight week, which is never an easy thing for a bad team playing for nothing. The Saints have showed some fight the past month, which I think continues in this one. Tyler Shough has played well and the Jets have little in terms of offense. Saints win it.

Pick: Saints 27, Jets 10

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is for first place in the division. Both teams are coming off bad losses that have them at 7-7 and tied for the division lead. The Bucs have not played well on defense as of late, but the Carolina offense isn't great. Look for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense to get the best of the Carolina defense, while Bryce Young can't keep up.

Pick: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 19

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

These two are among the biggest disappointments of the year. The Cardinals are decimated by injuries, which shows up on defense. The Falcons showed they could score against Tampa Bay with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and that will continue in this one. Falcons win it.

Pick: Falcons 34, Cardinals 23

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is the one of the games of the week, featuring the top-seed Broncos against the third-seeded Jaguars. Both teams are playing much better on offense as of late, which could make this fun to watch. This a big proving game for the young Jaguars and I think they can come in and win it with a big day from Trevor Lawrence.

Pick: Jaguars 27, Broncos 26

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans (-14.5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

The Raiders are bad right now with little semblance of an offense, while the Texans are the best defense in the league. That's a bad combination. The Raiders are also playing consecutive road games with no chance for the playoffs, while the Texans would be in the postseason right now and need it. Texans in a blowout.

Pick: Texans 31, Raiders 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions (-7)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This is a big game for both in their playoff quest. The Lions lost last week, while the Steelers are coming off a Monday night win over the Dolphins. The Steelers defense played well in that one, but this is a big step up in terms of matching offensive firepower. Both teams will score, but the Lions will get more.

Pick: Lions 33, Steelers 27

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

The Patriots are coming off a tough loss at home against the Bills and now must head out to play a Ravens team that shut out the Bengals last week. The Ravens are also more desperate in the playoff race, which matters. Lamar Jackson wins it as the Patriots drop their second straight.

Pick: Ravens 30, Patriots 26

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be the second start for Philip Rivers for the Colts after he almost won at Seattle last week. The 49ers are 10-4 and pushing for a playoff spot. They blew out Tennessee last week, but the defense wasn't great. It won't matter as the 49ers will limit Rivers and Brock Purdy will play well. The 49ers keep on winning.

Pick: 49ers 27, Colts 23