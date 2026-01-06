If Philip Rivers returns to the NFL in 2026, he may do so as a coach rather than a player. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback, who came out of retirement last month to briefly fill in amid the team's litany of injuries, is reportedly drawing interest for a coaching role. And in response to the buzz about his potential candidacy during the 2026 offseason, Rivers said he feels as though he is capable of being an NFL coach.

All of Rivers' experience on the sideline has been at the high school level. He has been the head coach at Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic since 2021 and built his program into a power, going 12-2 in 2024 and 13-1 this season. The jump to the pro level is obviously a sizable one, but Rivers does not lack experience in NFL locker rooms as an 18-year veteran with a Hall of Fame caliber résumé.

"Those are all big 'what-ifs,'" Rivers said of NFL coaching opportunities. "I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I can coach at this level. I know enough about the game and about the guys from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it. That's not something that I'm sitting here pursuing."

Several teams conducted research on Rivers as a coaching candidate last year, and a number of teams are reportedly doing the same early in the 2026 cycle. It is believed that Rivers could even secure at least one interview request. He, however, did not show much interest in the opportunity a year ago and again downplayed his desire to put on an NFL headset.

One day after the end of the regular season, there are six open jobs across the league. The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants fired their coaches during the campaign, the Atlanta Falcons made a move on Sunday and the trio of the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals ousted their leaders on Monday.

"I think what I learned in the last four weeks is you take it one day at a time," Rivers said. "It was a Sunday afternoon. I had no thought of being in Indianapolis the next day, and then 24 hours later I was here. I've been here a month exactly, or four weeks exactly, today. Just take it one day at a time, be where you are and go from there."

Rivers arguably exceeded expectations during his three-game run as the Colts' starter. The 44-year-old lost all three of his starts, but he was a capable passer who totaled 544 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. If he is indeed done playing for good, he will close his career at No. 9 on the NFL's all-time passing leaderboard with 63,984 yards and No. 6 in passing touchdowns at 425.