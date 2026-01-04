One of the best stories to come from the 2025 NFL season was the return of quarterback Philip Rivers. When Daniel Jones tore his Achilles in Week 14, the Indianapolis Colts turned to the 44-year-old grandfather, who led the franchise to the playoffs back in 2020. Not many expect Rivers to return as a quarterback in 2026, but he could return as a head coach.

Rivers could be a head coaching candidate this offseason, according to NFL.com. Several teams are doing research on Rivers. It's believed Rivers could get at least one interview request. The New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans are the two vacancies before more likely open this week. Several franchises did research on Rivers as a coach last year, but the quarterback reportedly did not show much interest in the opportunity.

Rivers has been coaching for years, but at the high school level. In Alabama, Rivers is the lead man at St. Michael Catholic, and is coaching his son, Gunner, who is a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. While he has familiarity and emotional ties to St. Michael Catholic, NFL.com points out that Rivers' return to the league this year introduced him to a new generation of players and reestablished some of those NFL connections. Could he now be more interested in a head coaching gig?

Rivers threw for 544 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in his three-game stint with the Colts this season. While Indy did go 0-3 during this stretch, there's no doubt that Rivers played better than most expected him to after nearly five years away from the game. The eight-time Pro Bowler was actually named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in November, but reset his Canton clock for another chance to play. Currently, Rivers ranks No. 8 on the all-time passing list with 63,984 yards, and No. 6 on the all-time passing touchdowns list with 425.

There are plenty of former NFL players that became head coaches in the league, such as Dan Campbell, Jim Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel and DeMeco Ryans. Perhaps Rivers is next.