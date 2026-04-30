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The 2026 NFL Draft is a thing of the past, and now it's time for the 257 selected players to join their teams by signing rookie contracts. Rookies can participate in minicamps and other offseason activities while not under contract, but once training camp rolls around, they need to be under contract to avoid complications.

Complications do indeed happen. Signing a rookie deal is usually a formality, with the rookie wage scale from the 2011 NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement laying out non-negotiable salary slots for the rookie wage scale. Still, there are a few instances in which things get sticky -- Shemar Stewart last offseason stands out as one such example -- and as such, it's worth keeping track of who has officially signed and who hasn't.

We do so below for all 32 first-round picks, with all salary numbers via Spotrac.

PickPlayerTeamSigned rookie dealProjected rookie contract (4 years)
1QB Fernando MendozaRaidersNo$57,271,500 
2EDGE David BaileyJetsNo$54,675,584 
3RB Jeremiyah LoveCardinalsNo$53,023,666 
4WR Carnell TateTitansNo$51,135,704 
5LB Arvell ReeseGiantsNo$47,831,802 
6CB Mansoor DelaneChiefsNo$41,931,992 
7LB Sonny StylesCommandersNo$37,212,138 
8WR Jordyn TysonSaintsNo$32,492,288 
9OT Spencer FanoBrownsNo$32,256,026 
10OL Francis MauigoaGiantsNo$30,958,330 
11S Caleb DownsCowboysNo$28,952,410 
12OL Kadyn ProctorDolphinsNo$26,120,482 
13QB Ty SimpsonRamsNo$25,412,508 
14OL Olaivavega IoaneRavensYes (via team)$24,232,552 
15EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.BuccaneersNo$23,760,590 
16TE Kenyon SadiqJetsNo$22,344,604 
17OT Blake MillerLionsNo$21,872,616 
18DT Caleb BanksVikingsNo$21,282,642 
19OT Monroe FreelingPanthersNo$20,928,640 
20WR Makai LemonEaglesYes (NFL Media)$20,810,658 
21OT Max IheanachorSteelersNo$20,692,654 
22EDGE Akheem MesidorChargersNo$20,456,656 
23EDGE Malachi LawrenceCowboysNo$20,220,666 
24WR KC ConcepcionBrownsNo$19,748,678 
25S Dillon ThienemanBearsNo$19,512,698 
26OG Keylan RutledgeTexansNo$19,276,668 
27CB Chris JohnsonDolphinsNo$19,040,710 
28OT Caleb LomuPatriotsNo$18,922,710 
29DT Peter WoodsChiefsNo$17,975,848 
30WR Omar Cooper Jr.JetsNo$17,474,424 
31EDGE Keldric FaulkTitansNo$17,054,400 
32RB Jadarian PriceSeahawksNo$16,783,950 