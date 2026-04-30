The 2026 NFL Draft is a thing of the past, and now it's time for the 257 selected players to join their teams by signing rookie contracts. Rookies can participate in minicamps and other offseason activities while not under contract, but once training camp rolls around, they need to be under contract to avoid complications.

Complications do indeed happen. Signing a rookie deal is usually a formality, with the rookie wage scale from the 2011 NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement laying out non-negotiable salary slots for the rookie wage scale. Still, there are a few instances in which things get sticky -- Shemar Stewart last offseason stands out as one such example -- and as such, it's worth keeping track of who has officially signed and who hasn't.

We do so below for all 32 first-round picks, with all salary numbers via Spotrac.