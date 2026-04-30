2026 NFL Draft first-round pick contract tracker: Makai Lemon becomes first to sign rookie deal
A rundown of the rookie contracts for the first-round picks of the 2026 class
The 2026 NFL Draft is a thing of the past, and now it's time for the 257 selected players to join their teams by signing rookie contracts. Rookies can participate in minicamps and other offseason activities while not under contract, but once training camp rolls around, they need to be under contract to avoid complications.
Complications do indeed happen. Signing a rookie deal is usually a formality, with the rookie wage scale from the 2011 NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement laying out non-negotiable salary slots for the rookie wage scale. Still, there are a few instances in which things get sticky -- Shemar Stewart last offseason stands out as one such example -- and as such, it's worth keeping track of who has officially signed and who hasn't.
We do so below for all 32 first-round picks, with all salary numbers via Spotrac.
|Pick
|Player
|Team
|Signed rookie deal
|Projected rookie contract (4 years)
|1
|QB Fernando Mendoza
|Raiders
|No
|$57,271,500
|2
|EDGE David Bailey
|Jets
|No
|$54,675,584
|3
|RB Jeremiyah Love
|Cardinals
|No
|$53,023,666
|4
|WR Carnell Tate
|Titans
|No
|$51,135,704
|5
|LB Arvell Reese
|Giants
|No
|$47,831,802
|6
|CB Mansoor Delane
|Chiefs
|No
|$41,931,992
|7
|LB Sonny Styles
|Commanders
|No
|$37,212,138
|8
|WR Jordyn Tyson
|Saints
|No
|$32,492,288
|9
|OT Spencer Fano
|Browns
|No
|$32,256,026
|10
|OL Francis Mauigoa
|Giants
|No
|$30,958,330
|11
|S Caleb Downs
|Cowboys
|No
|$28,952,410
|12
|OL Kadyn Proctor
|Dolphins
|No
|$26,120,482
|13
|QB Ty Simpson
|Rams
|No
|$25,412,508
|14
|OL Olaivavega Ioane
|Ravens
|Yes (via team)
|$24,232,552
|15
|EDGE Rueben Bain Jr.
|Buccaneers
|No
|$23,760,590
|16
|TE Kenyon Sadiq
|Jets
|No
|$22,344,604
|17
|OT Blake Miller
|Lions
|No
|$21,872,616
|18
|DT Caleb Banks
|Vikings
|No
|$21,282,642
|19
|OT Monroe Freeling
|Panthers
|No
|$20,928,640
|20
|WR Makai Lemon
|Eagles
|Yes (NFL Media)
|$20,810,658
|21
|OT Max Iheanachor
|Steelers
|No
|$20,692,654
|22
|EDGE Akheem Mesidor
|Chargers
|No
|$20,456,656
|23
|EDGE Malachi Lawrence
|Cowboys
|No
|$20,220,666
|24
|WR KC Concepcion
|Browns
|No
|$19,748,678
|25
|S Dillon Thieneman
|Bears
|No
|$19,512,698
|26
|OG Keylan Rutledge
|Texans
|No
|$19,276,668
|27
|CB Chris Johnson
|Dolphins
|No
|$19,040,710
|28
|OT Caleb Lomu
|Patriots
|No
|$18,922,710
|29
|DT Peter Woods
|Chiefs
|No
|$17,975,848
|30
|WR Omar Cooper Jr.
|Jets
|No
|$17,474,424
|31
|EDGE Keldric Faulk
|Titans
|No
|$17,054,400
|32
|RB Jadarian Price
|Seahawks
|No
|$16,783,950