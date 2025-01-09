The NFL playoffs are upon us, and Pete Prisco enters the postseason on a hot streak, logging consecutive weeks with a winning record on against-the-spread picks. Now he's rolled up his sleeves to forecast not only Wild Card Weekend but the entire playoff slate, all the way up until Super Bowl LIX.

Here's a rundown of all his picks, round-by-round, which he revealed first on CBS Sports HQ:

Wild-card round

Chargers over Texans: "I think the Los Angeles D-line will give C.J. Stroud a lot of problems."

"I think the Los Angeles D-line will give C.J. Stroud a lot of problems." Ravens over Steelers: Prisco likes Baltimore as one of the NFL's best teams, but he thinks the score will be close due to the challenge of playing the same opponent three times in the same season.

Prisco likes Baltimore as one of the NFL's best teams, but he thinks the score will be close due to the challenge of playing the same opponent three times in the same season. Bills over Broncos: "I think the defensive matchup is good for Denver, but a rookie quarterback on the road" spells trouble for the Broncos in the end.

Rams over Vikings: Prisco thinks Minnesota will be hard-pressed to rebound from an "emotional loss" in Week 18, projecting a strong ground attack led by Kyren Williams in Los Angeles.

Prisco thinks Minnesota will be hard-pressed to rebound from an "emotional loss" in Week 18, projecting a strong ground attack led by Kyren Williams in Los Angeles. Buccaneers over Commanders: Watch out for Baker Mayfield continuing his hot season, Prisco says, with a high-scoring shootout at home.

Watch out for Baker Mayfield continuing his hot season, Prisco says, with a high-scoring shootout at home. Packers over Eagles: Prisco says he'd feel better about Green Bay if both Christian Watson and Jaire Alexander were healthy, but he still likes Matt LaFleur as the superior coach in this matchup, also pointing to Jalen Hurts' return from a concussion as a concern for Philadelphia.

Divisional round

Chiefs over Chargers: The extra rest should give Kansas City a clear edge in this one, Prisco says, as well as the Chiefs' familiarity with the rival Chargers.

The extra rest should give Kansas City a clear edge in this one, Prisco says, as well as the Chiefs' familiarity with the rival Chargers. Bills over Ravens: "It wouldn't surprise me if Baltimore wins it, but I think this is the moment for Josh Allen to take over. ... Where is the pass rush for the Ravens?"

Packers over Lions: Even though Detroit is a powerhouse, Prisco thinks the Packers will "play loose and play free" if they get another shot at their divisional rivals, especially if Josh Jacobs helps set the tone on the ground, giving them more offensive balance than the Vikings had in Week 18.

Even though Detroit is a powerhouse, Prisco thinks the Packers will "play loose and play free" if they get another shot at their divisional rivals, especially if Josh Jacobs helps set the tone on the ground, giving them more offensive balance than the Vikings had in Week 18. Buccaneers over Rams: Los Angeles has been there, done that, but Prisco likes Tampa Bay's blend of both youth and experience, picking Baker Mayfield to advance to the NFC title game.

Conference championship round

Bills over Chiefs: "I hate picking against Jordan in the playoffs," Prisco says, referring to the reigning Super Bowl champs, "but somebody's gotta beat 'em."

Packers over Buccaneers: Prisco thinks these clubs have the offensive firepower to produce a true spectacle: "The first one to 38 wins. I would love that, and that's the way I love to see good football."

Super Bowl LIX

