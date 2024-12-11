Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is busy buying fresh stock in the Cincinnati Bengals, so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Prisco's Week 15 Picks: Bills outduel Lions, 49ers top Rams

Pete Prisco is back with predictions for every single Week 15 matchup. Here's a sampling:

49ers 28, Rams 23: This is an enormous game for both teams. The loser is in big trouble. The 49ers showed their pride last week against the Bears, while the Rams are coming off a big victory over the Bills. On a short week, it's always tough to go out on the road. The 49ers will be ready for this one.

This is the game of the week, featuring two high-scoring offenses and two MVP candidates in Josh Allen and Jared Goff at quarterback. Both defenses have issues, which should make this a shootout. The Bills are playing consecutive road games, but they find a way. Packers 28, Seahawks 24: The Packers are coming off a Thursday night loss on the road against the Lions, while the Seahawks are home after winning two straight road games. The Seattle defense has really played well as of late, but this is a tough offense to defend. Packers take it.

This is the game of the week, featuring two high-scoring offenses and two MVP candidates in Josh Allen and Jared Goff at quarterback. Both defenses have issues, which should make this a shootout. The Bills are playing consecutive road games, but they find a way. Packers 28, Seahawks 24: The Packers are coming off a Thursday night loss on the road against the Lions, while the Seahawks are home after winning two straight road games. The Seattle defense has really played well as of late, but this is a tough offense to defend. Packers take it.

2. Biggest questions: Are Texans losing the South?

Jordan Dajani has tackled some of the most pressing questions around the NFL going into Week 15. At the top of his list: What's going on in Houston? Are the Texans true favorites to win their division?

BetMGM currently has the Texans listed at -3000 to win the division, and the Colts at +1100. Are those odds fair? Have you looked at the remaining schedules for these two teams? ... [The] Texans' remaining schedule is much tougher ... [as] the Colts have the third-easiest remaining schedule. ... Indy needs to win out, which is possible, while the Texans need to lose at least three out of their final four contests.

The Dolphins, their Week 15 opponent, are a better team than their record indicates, though Tua Tagovailoa is 1-2 on the road this year. The Chiefs and Ravens are legitimate contenders as we know, and then the Titans host Houston in the Week 18 finale. Remember, Tennessee upset the Texans in Houston just a few weeks ago, and kept the Jaguars out of the playoffs last year by defeating them in the final game of the season right before firing coach Mike Vrabel. Anything is possible.

3. QB Power Rankings: Bryce Young makes big leap

Every week, we rank all 32 starting quarterbacks from most trustworthy to most concerning. And, boy, did we have a big change ahead of Week 15, with Carolina Panthers youngster Bryce Young jumping all the way into the top 20 after a valiant comeback effort against the Philadelphia Eagles. Young has been one of the game's most impressive signal-callers in recent weeks, but he's not alone on the rise. Fellow quarterbacks to move up this week include Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford.

4. Playoff projections: Bucs, Chargers on the rise

John Breech has collected the latest SportsLine simulations to forecast the entire 14-team playoff field. Who's in? Who's out? Here are a few notable takeaways from the most updated predictions:

Los Angeles Chargers: The computer views the Chargers (8-5) as a lock to make the playoffs, and according to our projection, it's looking more and more like they are going to end up as the sixth seed. If that happens, we could see a Harbaugh Bowl in the wild-card round if the Ravens can get the third seed by stealing the AFC North from the Steelers.

The computer views the Chargers (8-5) as a lock to make the playoffs, and according to our projection, it's looking more and more like they are going to end up as the sixth seed. If that happens, we could see a Harbaugh Bowl in the wild-card round if the Ravens can get the third seed by stealing the AFC North from the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers: With just four games left to play in the season, the computer doesn't view the AFC North as a toss-up anymore. According to our projection, the Steelers (10-3) have an 82.8% chance of winning the division, which makes them the heavy favorite. One reason the Ravens still have life, though, is because the Steelers have the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule.

With just four games left to play in the season, the computer doesn't view the AFC North as a toss-up anymore. According to our projection, the Steelers (10-3) have an 82.8% chance of winning the division, which makes them the heavy favorite. One reason the Ravens still have life, though, is because the Steelers have the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: One month ago, it looked like the Falcons were a lock to win the NFC South, but with Atlanta losing four in a row, the computer now views the Buccaneers (7-6) as the favorite in the division. According to our projection, the Bucs have 70.6% chance of winning the NFC South, which is well ahead of the Falcons, who are sitting 28.6%.

5. Darnold's future: What a Vikings deal could look like

Sam Darnold has been a pleasant surprise for the Minnesota Vikings, offering top-10 production for one of the NFC's top teams. But what does his future hold, considering his one-year, prove-it contract is set to expire following the season? We explored the likelihood of the journeyman staying in Minnesota on a new deal, plus what an extension might look like for both sides, with insight from former NFL agent Joel Corry.

6. NFL to play first-ever Berlin game in 2025

Football is going global (again). The NFL confirmed Wednesday that it will return to Germany for a fourth straight season in 2025, but this time, and for the first time ever, it will also feature a matchup in the country's capital city of Berlin. The overseas contest will take place at Olympic Stadium, though the date and opponents are yet to be determined. It'll be just one piece of an expanded international slate.