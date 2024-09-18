Happy midweek, everyone! Today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Prisco's picks: Saints, Vikings stay unbeaten

Pete Prisco went 9-6-1 making against-the-spread picks in Week 2. Now he's back with predictions for every single Week 3 matchup. Here's a sneak peek at some of his most notable bets:

Vikings 24, Texans 21: This is a big game between two undefeated teams. The Minnesota defense has been really good. They will throw a ton of looks at C.J. Stroud. I think that will be the difference in the game. They will force a turnover and get a lot of pressure. The Vikings win a close one.

Saints 27, Eagles 20: The Eagles should be rolling in at 2-0, but head coach Nick Sirianni cost them Monday's game with the Falcons with a bad decision late. The biggest problem, though, is the defense. They have been awful against the run, while the Saints have been good running it.

Ravens 27, Cowboys 24: This game has lost some luster with the Ravens at 0-2 and the Cowboys getting blown out last week. Both teams have issues, but the biggest is the Ravens offensive line. After watching what the Saints did to the Dallas defense, they will overcome that and run Derrick Henry.

2. Tua Tagovailoa to IR, will miss at least four games

It was widely expected, but now it's official: The Miami Dolphins quarterback will spend at least four games on injured reserve after suffering his third documented concussion in two years against the Buffalo Bills. The embattled signal-caller apparently has no plans to retire, despite some medical experts suggesting as much, but won't be eligible to return until Oct. 27, when Miami hosts the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8. Third-year reserve Skylar Thompson will take over at quarterback in the meantime.

3. QB Power Rankings: Josh Allen rises to No. 1

Every week during the 2024 season, we're ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks from most dangerous to most concerning. This week, we've got a new top dog in Allen, who's been nearly flawless to help the Buffalo Bills start 2-0, even after an offseason overhaul of his receivers. Other notable movers ahead of Week 3: The ever-feisty Baker Mayfield is approaching the top 10 thanks to a commanding start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is out of the top 20 entirely.

4. Bryce Young fallout: Big names react to benching

The Carolina Panthers surprised the rest of the NFL this week by demoting their former No. 1 overall pick just two games into his second season. While veteran Andy Dalton may well improve their chances of immediate success, several notable names have come out in defense of Young: Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf says Carolina "screwed this thing up," and NBA great LeBron James insists this "ain't on" Young.

5. Injury update: Colts, Chiefs adding emergency help

Two AFC squads have added some last-gasp depth in the wake of key injuries this week: The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have reunited with former star running back Kareem Hunt in the wake of Isiah Pacheco landing on injured reserve with a fibula injury, and the Indianapolis Colts have promoted former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Genard Avery to the active roster while placing veteran defensive lineman DeForest Buckner on IR with an ankle sprain.

6. Why are NFL passing numbers down in 2024?

Despite the proliferation of big names under center, aerial production has been limited to start the new season, with yards-per-game and touchdown marks significantly down. What's behind the sudden drop-off in passing efficiency? Chris Trapasso has unpacked that very question, taking a look at teams' increased focus on one-read and short-area scheming to accommodate young, mobile quarterbacks.