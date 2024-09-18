Bryce Young made it just two games into his second NFL season before the Carolina Panthers said enough, announcing this week that the former No. 1 overall draft pick has been benched for veteran Andy Dalton. One of the world's most accomplished athletes has since chimed in to encourage the young quarterback.

"Bryce Young, hold ya head [up]!" Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James posted Wednesday on X. "Rooting for you, and know this ain't on you! Continue to put the work in, and it shall prevail!"

James, a four-time NBA champion, regularly dabbles in NFL conversation, and has long served as something of an unofficial spokesperson for professional athletes. Fresh off MVP honors at the 2024 Olympics, he also once received offers from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks to switch sports.

Young struggled mightily as the Panthers' starter to start his second season, one year after an ill-fated rookie season as Carolina's signal-caller. The former Alabama star, who entered the NFL with unprecedently small size (5-10, 204), also endured major upheaval of both the coaching staff and roster upon arrival.

Many believed new coach Dave Canales was hired in large part to rejuvenate Young, but the team is turning to Dalton ahead of Week 3 believing the journeyman gives the Panthers the best chance to win immediately.