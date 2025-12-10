Former San Diego Chargers cornerback Quentin Jammer raised some eyebrows on Monday, when he took to social media to reveal that he played a number of games during the 2011 season while under the influence of alcohol.

"True story……. In 2011 I played completely shit faced drunk in at least 8 games," Jammer wrote.

Jammer said that football players deal with real-life issues just like everyone else, no matter how much money you make or how famous you are. He also lamented the fact that his public revelation was shocking enough for people to bypass the message itself. He was trying to be vulnerable to reach those who are currently struggling.

"U know why n----- kill themselves? Because they can't b vulnerable," Jammer posted. "So all that shit just gets trapped with nowhere to go. To embarrassed to ask for help. Family watching them deteriorate. But go ahead bash me for being vulnerable. I ain't dead n---!!"

Jammer was a former No. 5 overall pick of the Chargers out of the University of Texas in 2002. The outside corner was a consistent presence in the San Diego secondary for 11 years, and contributed to five playoff trips. That includes the 2007 season, when the Chargers fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. In 172 career games played for the Chargers, Jammer recorded 721 tackles, 138 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and 21 interceptions.

During Jammer's alleged "drunk" season in 2011, he recorded 53 tackles, eight passes defensed and zero interceptions in 15 games played. It was one of two seasons with the Chargers in which he failed to intercept a pass, and the first season in which Jammer did not record double-digit passes defensed.

Following 2011, Jammer would go on to play one more season with the Chargers before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos in 2013. While he never made a Pro Bowl, Jammer was selected to the Chargers' 50th Anniversary Team in 2020.