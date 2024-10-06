The Los Angeles Rams have been hit hard by injuries this season, particularly to their wide receiver room, losing both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua for most of the year thus far. However, one of those go-to options for Matthew Stafford seems to be on the mend. The Rams are targeting Kupp to make his return to the field on Oct. 20 for their home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, according to ESPN.

Of course, this is under the assumption that there are no setbacks between now and then.

Los Angeles is set to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 and then will be on the bye in Week 6, so the club is projected to be without Kupp for just one more game. The 31-year-old suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and Sunday's matchup against Green Bay will mark the third consecutive game he's missed. In his absence, the Rams have gone 1-1.

If Kupp does return in Week 7, the decision to not place him on injured reserve would prove to be a wise one as he would be inside of the four-game minimum for players who land on IR to be sidelined.

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 147 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Remarkably, Kupp still leads the team in receptions (18) on the season and is third in receiving yards (147). With him sidelined, Stafford and head coach Sean McVay have had to lean on fellow receivers Tutu Atwell (who leads the team with 223 receiving yards through four games), Demarcus Robinson, and Jordan Whittington.