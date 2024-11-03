Puka Nacua suited up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday despite a knee injury. The wide receiver didn't even last a full half, however, as he was ejected late in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Trailing 6-3 with less than a minute until halftime, the Rams tried a downfield shot against Seattle, with quarterback Matthew Stafford targeting Nacua along the right sideline. Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted the pass, and Dodson proceeded to block Nacua away from the play, continuing his efforts even after Woolen passed Nacua. The latter then swung a fist at Dodson while engaged with the linebacker.

His exit marked the second notable ejection of Sunday's Week 9 slate, with Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch also booted from his game for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Green Bay Packers.

Nacua left Sunday's game with just one catch for 11 yards, struggling to help elevate the Rams against their division rivals. The 2023 All-Pro, who broke a single-season rookie record with 105 catches for almost 1,500 yards, was very busy the week prior, hauling in seven passes for 104 yards in Los Angeles' Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings.