Rams vs. Eagles odds: Picks from expert who's 8-1 on Eagles' games
Josh Nagel has owned Eagles' picks and just made a play for Sunday's big NFL game
The 10-2 Philadelphia Eagles take on the 9-3 Los Angeles Rams at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. The Rams are favored by 2.5, up from an open of one.
The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48, down three from the opener.
Before you make any picks or bets on Eagles-Rams, you need to see what SportsLine expert Josh Nagel has to say.
Last week on "Sunday Night Football," Nagel told readers to fade the public and play Seattle as a five-point home dog against the steamrolling Eagles. The result: Seahawks 24, Eagles 10 -- an outright upset! Anyone who followed his advice cashed big.
The big win improved Nagel to an stunning 8-1 picking for or against the Eagles. He's going for 9-1 on Sunday.
Part of his success: He's worked in the sports handicapping industry for almost two decades. He knows when lines are dead on and when they're off. And for Eagles-Rams, he sees extreme value on one side.
Nagel knows the Eagles face-planted against the Seahawks last week. QB Carson Wentz threw for almost 350 yards, but the Eagles only put up 10 points. It took an epic outing from WR Nelson Agholor (7-141-1) to keep Philly in it.
And Philadelphia may be without TE Zach Ertz (concussion), who has seven touchdowns, tied for sixth in the NFL. His absence would be a major blow to Wentz and company.
But just because the Eagles sputtered in their last game doesn't mean they can't stay within the spread or beat the Rams outright.
The Eagles stayed out on the West Coast, so there's no cross-country travel factor.
And although the Rams put up 32 points against the Cardinals last week, they only scored two offensive touchdowns. Instead, kicker Greg Zuerlein had four field goals and Alec Ogletree had a pick-six.
Despite last week's hiccup, the Eagles still have the NFL's sixth-best scoring defense (17.9 ppg) and Wentz leads the league in touchdown passes (29) by three over Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
Nagel is leaning under for Rams-Eagles, but what about the spread, which he's made his name picking? There's a critical stat you're not even thinking about that ultimately determines which side of the Eagles-Rams spread you need to be all over. And you can only see it over at Sportsline.
So which side of Eagles-Rams do you need to jump on now? Visit SportsLine to see what critical stat determines which side of Eagles-Rams you need to back, all from an expert who's a blistering 8-1 on Eagles' picks.
