Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill injured on the game's first play. He's been replaced by rookie Kris Jenkins.
Welcome to our coverage of Sunday's Week 15 showdown between the Bengals and Ravens in a matchup that will undoubtedly have the feel of a playoff game.
Baltimore (6-7) is currently one game behind the first-place Steelers in the AFC North division standings. After a 1-5 start, the Ravens appeared to be taking control of the division following five straight wins. Baltimore's momentum, however, was halted by consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh that included spotty play from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has battled through injuries most of the season.
Cincinnati (4-9) will need to leapfrog both Baltimore and Pittsburgh (7-6) if they are going to win the division and the playoff berth that comes with it. For that to happen, the Bengals will need either finish with a better record or have the same record and win the division via a tiebreaker. While the odds of this happening are extremely thin, the Bengals were in a similar spot last year, when they won their final five games before just missing out on the postseason.
The game has kicked off. Who will come out on top on Sunday? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan explains why the Bengals won't only cover against the Ravens, but beat them outright:
Lamar Jackson is 10-2 in his career against the Bengals, and specifically 6-2 in his head-to-heads with Joe Burrow. On the surface, that should give bettors some confidence in Baltimore, right? Well, this isn't exactly the same Jackson that we've come to know and opposing defensive coordinators fear. The Ravens QB just hasn't looked right, and that's been the case for weeks, including during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, where he completed just 54.3% of his passes. That inaccuracy has been an issue for the bulk of the year, averaging just a 55.6% completion rate over his last five starts. As we saw during a 32-14 Bengals win over Baltimore in Week 13, this version of Jackson cannot keep up with Burrow.
Lamar Jackson is rocking with two gloves today, but is not wearing long sleeves despite it being 11 degrees outside. There isn't much wind, so passing the ball may not be as difficult as initially thought.
The Bengals are 5-0 in the five coldest games in franchise history entering today. They're 8-2 lifetime in games played when it's 20 degrees or colder.
The coldest game in Bengals history was the 1981 AFC Championship, aka the Freezer Bowl. The Bengals recorded a 27-7 win over the Chargers in -9 degree weather and a -59 wind chill.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rewarding some of the fans who are braving the cold. This is Burrow's third game back after missing nine games with turf toe. He's played well in his first two games back, throwing six touchdowns and just two picks. His picks, however, contributed to the Bengals' losing a 39-34 decision last week in Buffalo.
Lamar Jackson has a 4-0 record in Cincinnati with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. The last time he was in Cincinnati (Week 5 of the 2024 season), he threw four touchdowns while gaining 403 all-purpose yards as Baltimore won a 41-38 game in overtime.
As previously announced, Tee Higgins will not play as he is in the concussion protocol. With Higgins out, expect more targets for Andrei Iosivas, Mitchell Tinsley and TE Noah Fant. I'd also expect RB Chase Brown to continue to make an impact in the passing game.
While Bateman (ankle) is out, Baltimore's two other players who had questionable designations (Tavius Robinson, foot) and Ar'Darius Washington, Achilles) are playing today.
Will be interesting to see how Lamar Jackson looks today as he's been battling injuries for most of the season. He was more mobile last week against the Steelers, scoring his first rushing touchdown since Week 1. But he still didn't look like himself.
Welcome to our live coverage of today's game between the Bengals and Ravens. As we wrote above, this game has the feel of a playoff game. The Ravens need a win to avoid possibly falling further behind the Steelers in the AFC North division standings. Cincinnati needs a win if it has any hope of making the postseason.
It's extremely cold today in Cincinnati, with a current temperature of six degrees. Despite heavy snowfall, the field is in great shape, although there is still some snow of the seats.
We'll post both teams' inactive reports shortly.