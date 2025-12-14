Welcome to our coverage of Sunday's Week 15 showdown between the Bengals and Ravens in a matchup that will undoubtedly have the feel of a playoff game.

Baltimore (6-7) is currently one game behind the first-place Steelers in the AFC North division standings. After a 1-5 start, the Ravens appeared to be taking control of the division following five straight wins. Baltimore's momentum, however, was halted by consecutive losses to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh that included spotty play from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has battled through injuries most of the season.

Cincinnati (4-9) will need to leapfrog both Baltimore and Pittsburgh (7-6) if they are going to win the division and the playoff berth that comes with it. For that to happen, the Bengals will need either finish with a better record or have the same record and win the division via a tiebreaker. While the odds of this happening are extremely thin, the Bengals were in a similar spot last year, when they won their final five games before just missing out on the postseason.

The game has kicked off. Who will come out on top on Sunday? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

