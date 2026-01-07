The Baltimore Ravens fired coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons together. Harbaugh is regarded as one of the top coaches in the NFL. Not only is he the winningest coach in Ravens franchise history, but also a Super Bowl champion that owns the most road playoff victories in NFL history.

What led the Ravens to make this surprising decision? It may have had something to do with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens seek a coach that can "reach" the two-time NFL MVP and "invigorate" him, according to NFL Media. The franchise wants to find someone who can get the most out of one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. There were people in the Ravens building this year wondering what was wrong with Jackson, and if he was OK, Ian Rapoport reported. Baltimore wants someone who can come in and light a fire under Jackson.

Rapoport noted that this was not a situation where the Ravens chose their quarterback over their coach. It's not like Jackson and Harbaugh were at odds and one was going to stay and one was going to go. But, Baltimore ultimately decided to go in a different direction with its coach.

While Jackson established himself as one of the most electric quarterbacks in today's NFL, the regular-season success hasn't translated to the playoffs. He is 3-5 in the postseason, and accounted for 13 total touchdowns compared to 11 turnovers in those games. There are a total of 10 quarterbacks to win two NFL MVPs. Jackson is the only one with a losing record in the playoffs, and the only one without a Super Bowl ring.

The Ravens aren't used to coaching searches, as they only employed three since 1996.