Todd Monken is staying in Baltimore. The Ravens offensive coordinator has signed a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. The length of the contract has yet to be announced.

Monken, 58, took over a Ravens offense in 2023 that finished 19th in the NFL in scoring the previous season. Baltimore finished fourth in the NFL in scoring during Monken's first season and was third this season. The Ravens won the AFC North both years and reached the AFC Championship Game during Monken's first season in Baltimore.

Under Monken, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has enjoyed two of the best years of his career. After winning NFL MVP in 2019, Jackson earned league MVP honors again last season and is the favorite to win it this season. Under Monken's tutelage, Jackson has thrown 65 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions in 33 regular-season games. This season, Jackson threw for a career-high 41 touchdowns while throwing just four picks. He also ran for 915 yards while averaging a league-high 6.6 yards per carry.

Along with Jackson, running back Derrick Henry also flourished while playing in Monken's offense. During his first season in Baltimore, Henry rumbled for 1,921 yards, his highest single-season total since 2020 and the most yards ever gained by a running back over the age of 30.

Baltimore's offense played a key role in the Ravens' 12-5 record in 2024. Turnovers, however, plagued the unit during the season's first 13 games and was again an issue in the playoffs. The Ravens turned the ball over three times during their 27-25 loss to the Bills in the AFC divisional round.

Offensive line is one area the Ravens may decide to address with the 27th pick in April's draft. Two of our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts currently have Baltimore using the pick to select Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons, who just helped the Buckeyes capture a national title.