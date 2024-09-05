The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the first major American sports league franchise since the 2000-2002 Los Angeles Lakers to win three straight championships when they open the season against the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday's 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. This will also be a rematch of last January's AFC Championship Game, won by Kansas City, 17-10. The Ravens (13-4), who finished last season as the AFC's top seed, were 8-4 against conference opponents in 2023. The Chiefs (11-6), who are also seeking to win their ninth consecutive AFC West Division title, compiled a 9-3 record against AFC foes.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Ravens vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -3

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 47 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have covered the third-quarter spread in 14 of their last 19 games (+9.15 units)

KC: Chiefs have hit the first-half game total over in their last four home games (+4.00 units)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP, has played well to start the regular season, winning five of his six opening-game starts, although the Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions a year ago. In 2023, he threw for 4,183 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was even better in the postseason. In four playoff games, Mahomes was 104 of 149 passing (69.8%) for 1,051 yards and six touchdowns. He was picked off once and had a 100.3 rating.

Isiah Pacheco leads the Kansas City rushing attack. In 14 games a year ago, Pacheco led the team in rushing with 205 carries for 935 yards (4.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He had a season-long 48-yard gain and had six explosive plays of 20 or more yards. He also had 44 receptions for 244 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns. During the playoffs, he carried 81 times and rushed for 313 yards (3.9 average) with three TDs.

Why the Ravens can cover

Defense continues to be a strength for Baltimore, which had the fourth-best defensive unit in the AFC in 2023. The Ravens are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who led the team with 13 sacks for 90 yards. He also registered 56 tackles, including 38 solo, with two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. Entering his fifth season, Madubuike has played in 59 career games, making 153 tackles, including 98 solo, with 29 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks. He also had five pass breakups.

Leading the team in tackles in 2023 was former first round pick Roquan Smith. Smith, who was drafted with the eighth pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, played in 16 games for the Ravens last season, registering 158 tackles, including 84 solo, and five tackles for loss. He also registered 1.5 sacks with one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. In 94 career games, he has 850 tackles, including 534 solo, with 59 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and 31 pass breakups.

How to make Ravens vs. Chiefs picks

