Rex Burkhead will reportedly make his return for Patriots in AFC title game

The New England Patriots backfield will be back at full strength for Sunday's AFC Championship Game. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rex Burkhead will make his return to the lineup on Sunday, despite his questionable designation.

Burkhead suffered a sprained knee early in the Patriots' Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has been out ever since, though he has been gradually ramping up his practice activity over the last several weeks.

Burkhead brings an element of versatility to the lineup for the Patriots, whose offense hit another level when Burkhead and Dion Lewis grabbed hold of the backfield reins from Mike Gillislee and James White. Burkhead and Lewis' presence on the field does less to tip off the opposition to whether the play will be a run or a pass, which allows the Pats to create matchup issues by throwing out of heavy formations or running from spread-out looks.

Burkhead also has the ability to line up in the slot or out wide, taking advantage of linebackers and safeties as a route-runner. He became an important outlet for Tom Brady while healthy, and he also fared very well when operating as a goal-line and short-yardage back. Getting him back on the field will give the Pats yet another weapon that can help them overcome the Jaguars defense, which is one of the best in football.