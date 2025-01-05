In his first season with the team, wide receiver Malik Nabers has done something no other New York Giants player has done in the history of the organization. In the third quarter of the team's Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Nabers caught his 108th reception of the season, passing Steve Smith, who had 107 in 2009, for most catches in franchise history in a single season.

Heading into the game, Nabers needed four receptions to break the record, which has held for over a decade. He currently has five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

Here's a look at the most catches in a single season by a Giants player:

1. Malik Nabers (2024): 109

2. Steve Smith (2009): 107

3. Odell Beckham Jr. (2016): 101

4. Odell Beckham Jr. (2015): 96

5t. Saquon Barkley (2018): 91

5t. Odell Beckham Jr. (2014): 91

7. Wan'Dale Robinson (2024): 88*

8. Victor Cruz (2012): 86

9t. Victor Cruz (2011): 82

9t. Amani Toomer (2002): 82

Nabers also currently holds the all-time record for most receptions by a rookie. However, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has 108 receptions entering Week 18 and plays in the late window, so he could re-gain the record later Sunday.

A six-yard catch in the first quarter put Nabers at 106 receptions and put him in the record books, as he passed Los Angeles Rams Puka Nacua (105) for most receptions by a rookie wide receiver in league history.

Nabers is on quite the first-year run, breaking records despite missing two games and having a poor offense that saw multiple starting quarterbacks.

The 2024 No. 6 overall pick has the most games with five or more receptions by a rookie in NFL history with 14. He also holds the record for single-season receptions by a rookie in franchise history, passing Beckham and Barkley, both of whom had 91.

Nabers, along with Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., became just the third rookie duo in NFL history with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards each.