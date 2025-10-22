Russell Wilson is a borderline Hall of Fame quarterback. Just as much, if not more than, the two Super Bowl appearances, 10 Pro Bowls and decade of highlight-reel plays with the Seattle Seahawks, however, Wilson is known for his ultra-polished personality. For years, he's carried himself with impenetrable positivity, doubling as a public-relations ambassador for his teams.

Until this week, when the 36-year-old veteran finally broke character.

"Classless," Wilson posted on X, in a not-so-subtle reference to Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. "Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media."

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Hold your Broncos. What is this? An impassioned jab from the NFL's most buttoned-up celebrity? Complete with a dig at Payton's infamous involvement in the player-bounty scandal that saw the ex-New Orleans Saints coach suspended for the entire 2012 season? Wilson has rarely, if ever, taken a public stance against even those who've questioned or ridiculed his play or persona. So what prompted this?

Simple: Payton, who spent the 2023 season as Wilson's coach in Denver, recently showered praise upon Wilson's replacement, new Giants starter Jaxson Dart. Not only that, but Payton claimed he lamented to Giants owner John Mara that New York made the switch from Wilson to Dart before, not after, playing the Broncos this year. In other words, Payton would've much preferred going up against Wilson, implying the Broncos would've had a far easier time if their old signal-caller were on the field.

Truth be told, however, that probably wasn't the only reason for Wilson breaking his silence. Though often defined by his refusal to engage in gossipy scandal, the quarterback has a rather extensive -- and bumpy -- history with Payton. Here's the context:

January 2023: Payton hired to 'fix' Russ

Wilson was the face of the Seahawks for 10 years, but growing tension with Seattle coach Pete Carroll, and a reported desire to take more ownership of a pass-first offense, led to his trade to the Broncos in 2022. Wilson was so out of sorts in his Denver debut, however, that his first Broncos coach, Nathaniel Hackett, lasted just 15 games in his post. Enter Payton, a former Super Bowl champion who spent 2022 in quasi-retirement and arrived as a potential cure-all hire during the 2023 offseason.

February 2023: Payton nixes 'Russell Inc.'

Weeks after putting pen to paper as the new Broncos coach, Payton made headlines with frank corrections to Wilson's apparent in-house benefits, including a private office and team-facility access for his own staff of personal trainers: "That's not going to take place here," Payton told reporters. ESPN later reported that Payton also told Wilson he should focus less on "Russell Inc." -- "kissing all the babies" as if he were running for "public office" -- and instead prioritize team culture.

December 2023: Wilson draws Payton's ire on the field

Statistically, Wilson fared much better under Payton than Hackett during much of the 2023 campaign, throwing 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. On the whole, however, Denver wasn't an efficient operation, entering Week 15 just above .500. That's when Payton finally let loose on his quarterback; cameras captured the coach chewing out a seemingly silent Wilson on the sidelines of a 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, which dropped the Broncos to 7-7 on the year.

December 2023: Broncos bench Wilson after financial dispute

Weeks after Payton's frustration boiled over on the sidelines, the coach demoted Wilson in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, citing a desperate need for an offensive spark in the final two games of the season. But the move was also financially motivated, with Wilson's contract including lucrative injury guarantees; sitting him meant Denver could avoid future payouts to the quarterback. Wilson, meanwhile, claimed Denver had threatened to bench him earlier in the year if he didn't waive said injury guarantees.

March 2024: Broncos eat $85 million to release Wilson

Finishing 8-9 and out of the playoffs, the Broncos terminated their relationship with Wilson ahead of free agency, issuing a brief statement about "building the strongest team possible" after the quarterback's exit. Cutting Wilson just two years after he signed a five-year, $245 million extension required the Broncos to absorb an $85 million dead salary cap hit -- the largest in NFL history. Essentially, Denver chose to pay Wilson to leave the franchise. They drafted his successor, Bo Nix, almost two months later.

Present day: Wilson on sidelines as Payton leads Denver

A lot has happened even since the two sides split up. Wilson spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signing a one-year prove-it deal and helping guide Pittsburgh to the playoffs, only to go one-and-done to cap a late-year slump. After the Steelers moved on, he inked another one-year deal with the Giants, going 0-3 before New York promoted the rookie Dart. Payton, meanwhile, went 10-7 with Nix as his quarterback in 2024 and now has Denver atop the AFC West at 5-2 almost halfway through the 2025 campaign.