Saints predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Saints have three straight 7-9 finishes and have posted that record in four of their last five years. However, they managed four seasons of 11-plus wins in a five-year stretch from 2009-13, a run that was of course kicked off with a Super Bowl title.

Will Saints fans endure more 7-9 mediocrity, or is a return to the glory days ahead? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 7.6 23.2% 12.0% 1.5% 0.4%

SportsLine projects the Saints to be right around .500 yet again after finishing with a 7-9 record the last three seasons. That recent stretch has come after four trips to the playoffs in five years, and SportsLine doesn't like their chances to get back to the postseason in 2017.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8 (U -135) +255 +550 25/1 50/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors have hammered the Under on 8.5 wins for the Saints so far, but considering that they'll likely receive elite play from their offense, it wouldn't take that large an improvement from the defense to turn them into a 9-7 team. The playoff odds don't offer any value across the board, but who knows what will happen in an NFC South that could be wide open.

Experts

Jared Dubin defends his 8-8 prediction: