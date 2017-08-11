Saints predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas
Will the Saints be able to avoid a fourth straight 7-9 season? Our experts say yes, but just barely
The Saints have three straight 7-9 finishes and have posted that record in four of their last five years. However, they managed four seasons of 11-plus wins in a five-year stretch from 2009-13, a run that was of course kicked off with a Super Bowl title.
Will Saints fans endure more 7-9 mediocrity, or is a return to the glory days ahead? Let's break it down.
Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.
SportsLine
|Projected wins
|In playoffs
|Win division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|7.6
|23.2%
|12.0%
|1.5%
|0.4%
SportsLine projects the Saints to be right around .500 yet again after finishing with a 7-9 record the last three seasons. That recent stretch has come after four trips to the playoffs in five years, and SportsLine doesn't like their chances to get back to the postseason in 2017.
Vegas
|Win total
|Playoffs
|Division
|Conference
|Super Bowl
|8 (U -135)
|+255
|+550
|25/1
|50/1
All odds via Westgate.
Bettors have hammered the Under on 8.5 wins for the Saints so far, but considering that they'll likely receive elite play from their offense, it wouldn't take that large an improvement from the defense to turn them into a 9-7 team. The playoff odds don't offer any value across the board, but who knows what will happen in an NFC South that could be wide open.
Experts
Jared Dubin defends his 8-8 prediction:
So, I do have the Saints at 8-8 -- but I also have them finishing last in the NFC South, which might be the most competitive division in the NFL this season. (Most competitive, not best. Calm down.)
New Orleans has finished 7-9 in each of the last three seasons, and four of the last five. The Saints lost Brandin Cooks and didn't exactly go out and replace him. But this is still a Drew Brees-led team, which means they are going to rack up the points. There's a three-man rotation at running back now, with Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara joining Mark Ingram in the backfield.
And it's basically impossible for the defense to be worse than it was over the last few years, especially with the Saints devoting eight of their 12 draft picks and most of their free-agent money to the less glamorous side of the football over the last two offseasons. Add that to a relatively light schedule (the Saints get the AFC East, NFC North, the Rams and Washington in their rotational games) and I smell a .500 season for the first time in a while.
-
Eagles trade Matthews to Bills for Darby
The Bills swung two big trades on Friday, adding Matthews to their offense and trading Sammy...
-
Bills trade Sammy Watkins to Rams
The Bills also obtained Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews in a separate deal
-
Prisco plays out the 2017 NFL season
Nobody's perfect, but one team will go winless and the Super Bowl will be a QB battle roya...
-
WAS record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Can the Redskins break through and reach the playoffs? Our projections see value in picking...
-
TEN record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
The Titans have picked up quite a bit of buzz as a playoff contender, but do they deserve...
-
TB record: SportsLine, Vegas, experts
Will the Bucs progress in 2017? There's disagreement between SportsLine and our experts
Add a Comment