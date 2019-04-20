Seahawks' Frank Clark reportedly drawing interest from several teams, could be traded before draft

Frank Clark may or may not be on the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, but his fate will reportedly be known by the time the draft rolls around on April 25.

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said this week that "it is a possibility that Frank Clark gets traded" in the coming days. While Rapoport said some teams are still waiting to see whether Seattle makes progress on contract talks with the franchise-tagged pass rusher, he reported there are "several" others interested in landing Clark and suggested the situation "will definitely be settled at least by draft time."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported that the Seahawks were likely to listen to trade offers for Clark, who has yet to sign the $17.1 million tag he received in March.

As the Seattle Times reported, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Wednesday that he anticipates Clark remaining with the team in 2019, saying "we love Frank, obviously." But he also didn't rule out the possibility of the 25-year-old defensive end playing elsewhere.

"I'm not under the impression that he won't," Schneider said when asked whether he could confirm Clark will stick around. "I don't know that he won't ... (But) we are always trying to understand what the landscape is throughout the National Football League. If we didn't, we wouldn't be doing our job. We can't ever have our head in the sand with anything."

As the Times' Bob Condotta noted, Schneider also doesn't expect Clark to hold out from organized team activities or training camp -- even though, barring the pass rusher's signature on the one-year franchise tag, Clark won't be subject to absence-related fines. Rapoport reported earlier this offseason that the former second-round pick was planning to skip all workouts, including mandatory ones, until finalizing a new contract.

Clark, who had a career-best 13 sacks in 2018, his first season as a 16-game starter, has until July 15 to strike a long-term agreement with the Seahawks. Otherwise, the pass rusher can only play in Seattle this year under the tag.