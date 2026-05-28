Second-year NFL players poised for massive breakout: Giants' Abdul Carter, Raiders' Ashton Jeanty ready

The average NFL career is just under four seasons, according to the latest data from Statista, so the league's teams need to see signs of life ASAP from the players they draft, particularly early picks.

If a young player doesn't display indications of incremental, developmental growth after two seasons in the NFL, there's a good chance the 32 teams will consider their career a bust. Patience isn't in high supply around the league in modern times since impact contributors typically announce their respective arrivals in their second season, if not their first.

That's why it's important to examine five second-year players poised to break out in the coming 2026 season. Not included are the obvious ones who present themselves at the quarterback position. This list is composed of selections who could significantly elevate their game and/or rookies who could rise to stardom in Year 2.

Extremely obvious choices like these two quarterbacks -- the Titans' Cam Ward (retooled offensive ecosystem at wide receiver with Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) and the Saints' Tyler Shough (more offensive support with the additions of wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, running back Travis Etienne and offensive guard David Edwards) -- are not listed below.

New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter

Stardom is just within reach for 2025 NFL Draft third overall pick edge rusher Abdul Carter's grasp. His 66 quarterback pressures ranked as tied for the 12th-most in the entire NFL in 2025, and that figure was 21 more than the next closest rookie -- Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce. Jr. and his 45, according to TruMedia.

However, Carter turned just four of those 66 pressures into sacks for sack-to-pressure rate that ranked 211th among 271 players with 100 or more pass-rush snaps. That production doesn't align with a player who possesses the bend, fluidity and athleticism of a player like Carter. With a full year under his belt and playing alongside Brian Burns, whose 16.5 sacks were the second-most in the NFL last season, and 2026 fifth overall pick Arvell Reese, Carter has what he needs to ascend to stardom.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

While 2025 sixth overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty did lead all rookies in rushing yards with 975, his performance was marred by inefficiency. Jeanty's 3.7 yards per carry ranked 44th in the league among 49 qualified rushers and stands as the fewest yards per carry by a rookie with 250-plus carries (266) since Trent Richardson back in 2012, per CBS Sports Research,

However, dysfunction outside Jeanty's control marred his rookie year. ESPN reported that Las Vegas' offensive line would meet multiple times on their own with Jeanty and quarterback Geno Smith and without coaches. It was also reported that players felt offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, the son of Pete, didn't teach players what they were supposed to be refining in individual drills in practice.

Now, Jeanty has Klint Kubiak, the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, as his head coach and play caller as well as 2026 first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion out of Indiana, or veteran Kirk Cousins, as his starting quarterback. Massive upgrades at head coach and quarterback should uplift Jeanty to greater efficiency and heights in 2026.

Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan exceeded all expectations as a rookie in 2025. The draft's eighth overall pick led all rookies in receiving yards (1,014) and receiving touchdowns (7) last season, and he was also responsible for 30.7% of his team's receiving yards, the sixth-highest rate for any player in the NFL. That resulted in McMillan joining Cam Newton (2011) as the only Panthers to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

However, McMillan can become more dominant. His 1.86 yards per route run ranked 32nd in the NFL, but breaking the 2.0 threshold as well as increasing his overall volume could help elevate McMillan into competing for All-Pro team accolades.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton

Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton nearly erupted in 2025 before a fractured ankle hampered his progress in his rookie year. Hampton produced 70 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos as well as a career-best 128 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries at the New York Giants in Week 5. The ankle injury came in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders.

Hampton shined brightly at times while the Chargers' offensive line was without both of its projected starting tackles, Rashawn Slater (torn patellar tendon) and Joe Alt (ankle) being out for much of the season. With both returning to action in 2026 while operating in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's scheme, one that made stars out of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, Hampton is positioned for a massive year in his second NFL season.

Jacksonville Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter

There's nowhere to go but up for Travis Hunter, the 2025 NFL Draft's second overall pick. He lasted seven games playing both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL before a season-ending LCL tear in his knee. Hunter still produced 298 yards receiving, 15 tackles and three passes defended in those seven games, making him the only NFL player in the 21st century with 200-plus receiving and 10-plus tackles in a season, per CBS Sports Research.

Imagine what Hunter can do with greater clarity on his role for the defending AFC South champions in 2026. As my CBS Sports colleague Jared Dubin tracked, Pro Football Focus indicated Hunter's usage began to shift to more of that of a wide receiver than a cornerback.

However with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington rounding out their three-wide receiver sets and some lesser depth in the secondary, Hunter seems primed to play more at corner than wide receiver -- the position where he's a more natural mover. That could have him positioned to make a major Year 2 leap.

Travis Hunter's 2025 snaps breakdown

Week Off % Def % Targets Receptions Yards Tackles PBU 1 63.6% 9.4% 8 6 33 1 0 2 59.2% 62.3% 6 3 22 2 1 3 52.9% 68.3% 2 1 21 6 0 Total 59% 47% 16 10 76 9 1 4 55.9% 13.6% 5 3 42 2 0 5 67.2% 39.1% 3 3 64 2 1 6 77.6% 40.0% 7 4 15 2 0 7 87.0% 20.0% 14 8 101 0 1 Total 73% 27% 29 18 222 6 2