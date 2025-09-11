The second week of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday Night Football when the Washington Commanders battle the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Week 3 of the college football season starts on Thursday as well with a matchup between ACC rivals when NC State takes on Wake Forest. That means it's a perfect time to use the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. The Commanders vs. Packers game features a pair of teams that made the postseason a year ago. Second-year standout Jayden Daniels will quarterback the Commanders, while veteran Jordan Love leads the Packers offense. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 11

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Thursday (also picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders, 46.5 receiving yards - More (2.00x)

Samuel is off to a fast start with the Commanders. In Sunday's 21-6 win over the New York Giants, he caught seven passes for 77 yards. In 15 games as a member of the San Francisco 49ers last year, he caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns. Pick it at Sleeper:

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers, 0.5 receiving touchdowns - More (3.04x)

Golden, the Packers top draft pick in this past April's NFL Draft, caught two passes for 16 yards in the 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Golden had a prolific collegiate career. In two years at Houston and one at Texas, he caught 134 passes for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns. Last year at Texas, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

RB Hollywood Smothers, North Carolina State, 93.5 rushing yards - Less (1.78x)

Smothers is coming off a huge game in last week's 35-31 win over Virginia. In that game, the redshirt sophomore carried 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. In two games on the year, he has rushed 39 times for 216 yards and three scores. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 10.82x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.