Smith-Schuster's TD celebration reenacts Burfict blindside block, taunting
The Steelers' wideout was suspended for his hit on the Bengals' linebacker
JuJu Smith-Schuster might be new to the Steelers-Bengals rivalry but he's wasted little time fully embracing it, even when the two teams aren't playing. The latest came in Sunday's showdown against the Patriots following Martavis Bryant's one-handed touchdown catch. The ensuing celebration appeared to include Smith-Schuster reenacting his blindside block against Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict, complete with post-earhole taunt.
And here's the original hit, which earned Smith-Schuster a one-game suspension:
Following a touchdown against the Colts last month, Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell mocked Bengals' wide receiver A.J. Green for fighting with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Smith-Schuster wasn't flagged for his Burfict-inspired celebration and it's unclear if he'll face further sanctions from the league.
