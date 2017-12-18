Smith-Schuster's TD celebration reenacts Burfict blindside block, taunting

JuJu Smith-Schuster might be new to the Steelers-Bengals rivalry but he's wasted little time fully embracing it, even when the two teams aren't playing. The latest came in Sunday's showdown against the Patriots following Martavis Bryant's one-handed touchdown catch. The ensuing celebration appeared to include Smith-Schuster reenacting his blindside block against Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict, complete with post-earhole taunt.

Oh man Bryant and JuJu used the Burfict hit & taunt for a celebration pic.twitter.com/q4bwEknn3m — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 17, 2017

And here's the original hit, which earned Smith-Schuster a one-game suspension:

JuJu lays out Burfict pic.twitter.com/e74GmPNN5a — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) December 5, 2017

Following a touchdown against the Colts last month, Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell mocked Bengals' wide receiver A.J. Green for fighting with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

JuJu and Le'Veon reenacted the A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey scuffle as a touchdown celebration 😂😫 pic.twitter.com/mOOtpL25aI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2017

Smith-Schuster wasn't flagged for his Burfict-inspired celebration and it's unclear if he'll face further sanctions from the league.