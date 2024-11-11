Mike Williams' game-winning touchdown during Sunday's win over the Commanders was eye-popping as it was Williams' first catch since joining the Steelers five days ago. Williams' admission following Pittsburgh's 28-27 win made his big play even more improbable.

Williams said afterward that he didn't run that route once prior to Sunday's play. He didn't run it during his initial practices with the Steelers, and he didn't during Sunday's game prior to pulling down Russell Wilson's 32-yard throw with 2:22 left.

"None. I didn't run it one time," said Williams, who was traded from the New York Jets prior to Tuesday's deadline.

The play was originally assigned for fellow wideout Calvin Austin III, but Austin was injured. Wilson told Williams to fill Austin's vacant sport on the sideline before the touchdown took place. The result was the biggest play in a game filled with them.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity," Williams said when asked getting his number called in that situation. "Russ trusted me to go over there and run the route, (and he) put the ball up to me."

The touchdown was the first of the year for Williams, a multiple 1,000-yard receiver during his years with the Chargers. While it took a while, the Steelers finally got their coveted, veteran wideout to help complement No. 1 receiver George Pickens. On Sunday, Williams showed that the Steelers' patience may have been well worth it.

"He's a baller," Steelers running back Najee Harris said of Williams. "For him to come in there and make probably the biggest play of the game and help us win just shows you the type of player he is."