The New England Patriots informed Stefon Diggs that they will release him when new league year begins on March 11, reports CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

New England's decision to part with Diggs was at least partly a financial one as Diggs was set to make an additional $6 million next Friday. Instead of dragging things out, the Patriots informed Diggs of their decision roughly a week before the start of free agency. The move saves more than $16 million in cap space, Jones reports.

Diggs, 32, was just one year into a three-year, $63.5 million contract that he signed last offseason. During his lone season in New England, Diggs led the Patriots with 85 catches for 1,013 yards while scoring four touchdowns. He caught an additional 14 passes for 110 yards and a score in New England's three playoff games.

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Diggs spent his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before they traded him to the Buffalo Bills. In Buffalo, Diggs earned four consecutive Pro Bowl nods while developing a strong rapport with quarterback Josh Allen.

Diggs experienced one forgettable season with the Houston Texans before reviving his career with the Patriots, who will now look to find his replacement during free agency as well as next month's NFL Draft. Diggs, meanwhile, will begin the quest to find his next team.