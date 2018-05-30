Stephen Jones doesn't understand why Dez Bryant is still unsigned after April release

It's been a little more than a month since the Dallas Cowboys released Dez Bryant, the franchise's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. The NFL draft has come and gone and other veterans have been signed to fill open roster slots, but Dez still remains on the market. The man that made the decision to cut him -- Cowboys executive vice president, COO, and son-of-the-owner Stephen Jones -- doesn't understand why.

"I am sure Dez is being thoughtful," Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I don't know the details as to why he hasn't picked a home. I am sure he is being very thoughtful about it. I am sure he has good people talking to him too. I am sure at the end of the day he is being thoughtful about what his next steps should be. I am sure he is working hard. No one is rooting for Dez more than we are."

Bryant reportedly turned down a multi-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens, which he has stated that he does not regret. There has not been much else in the way of interest in Dez's services just yet, but Jones says he's been chatting about him at the owners meetings.

"You know at the [NFL owners] meetings I have had different conversations about him," Jones said. "At the Competition Committee meeting, some of the coaches there speak to it. I'm sure other coaches have called our coaches and wanted input on him. The greatest thing about Dez is he is a fierce competitor. I think he is now more driven and more competitive than he has ever been. We wish him nothing but the best."

If Jones really doesn't know why Dez is still unsigned, he might want to look in the mirror. It's pretty obvious. The Cowboys didn't cut Dez until April 13, just two weeks before the draft and over a month after free-agency began. By the time he hit the open market, all the receiver-needy teams had spent their money bringing in guys like Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins, Jordy Nelson, Paul Richardson, Marqise Lee, Taylor Gabriel, and Michael Crabtree.

Not many teams have a need anymore, and some of those that do just aren't interested. At this point, it may take someone suffering an injury during camp for Dez to ultimately find a home.

