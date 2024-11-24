The Philadelphia Eagles will put their six-game winning streak on the line when they battle the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Philadelphia is coming off a 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders, while Los Angeles downed the New England Patriots, 28-22, last Sunday. The Eagles (8-2), who are 5-2 against conference opponents, are 4-1 on the road. The Rams (5-5), who are 3-4 against NFC foes, are 3-2 on their home field. The Eagles lead the all-time series 23-20-1, including wins in seven of the last eight meetings.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Eagles vs. Rams spread: Philadelphia -3

Eagles vs. Rams over/under: 49 points

Eagles vs. Rams money line: Philadelphia -153, Los Angeles +129

PHI: Eagles are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

LAR: Rams are just 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Eagles can cover

Veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts notched his 11th rushing touchdown of the season last week and has 52 career regular-season rushing touchdowns. He can tie Josh Allen (53) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first six seasons all-time. He can also join Justin Fields (2022) as the only quarterbacks ever to rush for a touchdown in six consecutive games. In his last meeting against Los Angeles, he had 375 total yards (303 passing, 72 rushing) and two touchdowns, including one rushing and one passing.

Running back Saquon Barkley had 198 yards from scrimmage (146 rushing and 52 receiving) and his seventh career game with two rushing touchdowns last week against Washington. He leads the league with six games with 100-plus rushing yards and four games with 150 or more scrimmage yards. He has 10 touchdowns (eight rushing and two receiving) this season, his third consecutive 10-plus touchdown season. He has played well on the road and has 110-plus scrimmage yards in four of his five road games.

Why the Rams can cover

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for a 142.7 rating in the Rams' Week 11 win over the Patriots. It was his 17th career game with four or more touchdown passes. Stafford will look for his fifth game in a row with 275 or more passing yards. He has 13 touchdowns (12 passing, one rushing) with one interception and a 97 rating in six career starts against Philadelphia, including two touchdown passes in his last meeting.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had six catches for 106 yards and his ninth career game with two receiving touchdowns last week against New England. In 98 career games, he has 614 catches for 7,554 yards and 55 receiving touchdowns and is the only player ever with 600 or more catches, 7,500-plus receiving yards and 50-plus receiving touchdowns in his first 100 career games. He can join Keenan Allen (624) and Antonio Brown (622) as the only players with 620 or more receptions in his first 100 career games all-time.

