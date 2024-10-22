The Minnesota Vikings are on the verge of getting one of their best players back on the field. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been sidelined since tearing his ACL last December, and has been on the physically unable to perform list all season. According to coach Kevin O'Connell, though, Hockenson could return as soon as this Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"It's early. We'll make that determination kind of as these next couple of days [go by]," O'Connell said, via the Vikings' official website. "As we put together game plans, we want to have a good feel for that. But, very much a possibility."

Hockenson was a massive part of Minnesota's offense immediately upon arrival via trade in 2022. In his 25 games with the team, the star tight end caught 155 passes for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns. On a per-game basis, he averaged 2.2 more receptions (6.2 vs. 4.0) and 15.2 more yards (59.2 vs. 44) than he did during his time with the Detroit Lions, who made him a first-round pick in 2019.

Hockenson signed a four-year, $63.5 million extension shortly before last season, making him the league's second-highest-paid tight end in the league by average annual value. If he regains the form he had that earned him said extension, the Vikings will sport one of the league's top pass-catching trios with Hockenson working alongside wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Rams have allowed an average of 5.5 catches and around 60 yards per game to tight ends so far this season, so even if he returns in a limited role, Hockenson should have a decent chance to make an impact in his 2024 debut.