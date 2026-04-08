The Houston Texans exercised the 2027 fifth-year options for their two 2023 first-round picks, quarterback CJ Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., according to ESPN.

Stroud is now due $25.904 million in 2026, and Anderson is in line for $21.512 million the same season. Stroud and Anderson are eligible for offseason extensions, and the Texans still have time to negotiate.

Stroud landed with Houston as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Texans traded up to the No. 3 selection to take Anderson. They both made a splash in the NFL early, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with Pro Bowl nods in 2023. Anderson became an All-Pro last season in addition to another Pro Bowl nod.

Since joining the league, Stroud started 46 games, with a 28-18 record, a 63.8 completion percentage, 10,876 yards, 62 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He missed three games last season due to a concussion. In 14 regular-season games, he went 9-5 with 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He helped lead the Texans to the playoffs, but struggled once getting there.

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round, ending with one touchdown and one interception, he threw four interceptions against the New England Patriots in the divisional round.

Anderson started all 17 games last year, finishing with career highs in combined tackles (54), solo tackles (35), sacks (12.0), tackles for a loss (20), forced fumbles (3), fumble recoveries (2) and fumbles returned for a touchdown (1). In the postseason, his 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles led the league.

In his three-year career, Anderson played in 46 games, with 44 starts, 136 combined tackles, including 91 solo, 30.0 sacks, 46 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Texans made the playoffs all three seasons with Stroud and Anderson, but have yet to make it past the divisional round.