The Houston Texans have found their next offensive coordinator. The club has hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Nick Caley to lead the offense going forward, the team announced Monday. The move comes in the aftermath of the Texans firing ex-OC Bobby Slowik late last month following a disappointing 2024 campaign from the unit.

Caley arrives in Houston after a two-season stint with the Rams working under head coach Sean McVay. Last season, the 42-year-old served as the tight ends coach and pass game coordinator. Given those ties to McVay, it created a loose connection between Caley and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who came up through the ranks under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Before landing with L.A., Caley broke into the NFL with the New England Patriots. He initially started as an offensive assistant but ascended to tight ends coach and was on staff for two Super Bowl championship runs (LI, LIII).

Even when accounting for injuries to the wide receiver room this season, it was a rather jarring drop in production for the Texans under Slowik, ranking 22nd in the NFL in total yards (319.7 yards per game) and 19th in scoring (21.9 points per game). Even rising second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud saw a dip in his numbers. After a sensational rookie campaign in 2023, the former No. 2 overall pick's passing yards per game, passing touchdowns, and yards per attempt all decreased in 2024. Meanwhile, Stroud threw 12 interceptions compared to the five he tossed as a rookie.

Caley will now be tasked with getting the offense back on track and Stroud on a clearer upward trajectory as Houston looks to contend for a deep playoff run in 2025.