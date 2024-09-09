The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2024 NFL season widely considered a top contender for the next Super Bowl, only to leave Week 1 without a victory against the rebuilding New England Patriots. And one of their former star players probably won't be shedding any tears over the letdown.

Speaking with NBC Sports on Sunday, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon said he has no interest in playing his old team this year, even after spending the first seven years of his career with the Bengals.

"I just wanna leave them where they're at," Mixon said, "just like [how] they left me."

The former Pro Bowler was traded to Houston in March, putting an end to longstanding speculation about a potential contract restructure. He was especially productive in his Texans debut Sunday, rushing for 159 yards and his 50th career touchdown on 30 carries in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. And, despite the apparent frustration with the Bengals over his exit, he believes he's found an even better team.

"Yeah, no doubt," Mixon told NBC Sports. "I definitely did, man, and ... I feel great to be appreciated here and to play a big part in what we do. I'm [going to] just do whatever is asked of me as a player. ... You know, be the best teammate and leader that I know how to be. I'm just happy that I'm on this side now."