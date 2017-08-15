Thomas Davis signs extension with Panthers, now under contract through 2018

It took until mid-August, but Thomas Davis finally got what he wanted. On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers announced a one-year extension for their 34-year-old linebacker, which means he's now under contract through the 2018 season.

According to Sports Illustrated's Jonathan Jones, the extension is worth $6.5 million.

Panthers ink 34yo LB Thomas Davis to 1-year, $6.5m extension that will include a total of $3m in guarantees (2 in 17 and 1 in 18) per source — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 15, 2017

A first-round pick in 2005, Davis is the face of the franchise after Cam Newton. In his 11-year career, he's racked up 698 solo tackles, 13 interceptions and 25.5 sacks. He's the team's all-time leading tackler. He's not slowing down, either, despite his age. In 2015, he was voted first team All-Pro. He's earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. He led the team in tackles last season.

Davis' extension comes almost exactly a month after the Panthers stunningly fired Dave Gettleman as general manager. As our Will Brinson theorized at the time, Gettleman's firing could've been at least partially related to Davis' contract situation. Given Davis' age and injury history, it was possible Gettleman didn't want to extend Davis. After all, it was Gettleman who was responsible for cleaning up the Panthers' ugly cap situation when he got the job after the 2012 season. It was also possible that owner Jerry Richardson wanted to reward Davis for all that he's done for the franchise. After all, Richardson is regarded as one of the most loyal owners in football, as Brinson explained in his story.

It took interim general manager Marty Hurney one month to make sure Davis won't be departing Carolina after the upcoming season.

Next up? Maybe Greg Olsen. The Panthers tight end reportedly wants a new deal that pays him like one of the league's best tight end, which is exactly what he is. Olsen's current contract expires after the 2018 season.