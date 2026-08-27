Tensions have a tendency to flare at NFL joint practices, and they did just that Thursday in a session with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. Benches cleared when Bears safety Xavier Woods laid out Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson after a throw over the middle of the field. The hit went beyond what is acceptable in practice, according to Titans players.

First-year Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh had just one word to describe the hit: "Cheap." He also said the team is evaluating Robinson for a potential concussion.

Coincidentally, Woods is a former Titan. He and Robinson did not play together in Tennessee, though, as Woods departed after the 2025 campaign and Robinson arrived this offseason as part of Saleh's roster overhaul.

"I just watched it again," Titans guard Peter Skoronski said after practice. "That's on teach tape 101 in terms of what not to do in a 'thud' practice, in a 'thud' period. You saw me run down there. You saw everyone run down there. You can't have that. You can't have guys like Wan'Dale going down like that.

"I get we're being competitive. I get DBs are physical and stuff like that. But that's totally uncalled for in a practice setting like this. We're trying to take those out, or else we could do things like cut guys or clean out the pocket or stuff like that. If you allow that, we can do that. Unacceptable. I'm sorry that Wan'Dale had to go through that."

Robinson walked into the Titans' facility under his own power. Quarterback Cam Ward said his receiver is doing well despite being rocked on the hit and undergoing concussion testing. He also took responsibility for endangering his teammate.

"He's good," Ward said. "I gotta put him in a better situation. That's really more about me than him. But he's tough. He's gonna have to take a hit like that this season. I'm doing my best to try and prevent that the best I can. But, I mean, he got up. He's good. I'm gonna make sure I don't put him in that position again."

Thursday's scuffle was far from the only fight to break out across joint practices this preseason. The most egregious came when the Dallas Cowboys' and New Orleans Saints' combined session devolved into chaos. Tussles between the sides got out of hand and prompted the NFL to fine both teams $500,000.

An all-out brawl unfolded between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, too. Benches cleared after a series of fights throughout the day.