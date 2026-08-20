The Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints are two of several NFL teams participating in joint practices this week, but players on both sides took things a bit too far on Tuesday. After a series of scuffles turned into full-blown fights, the NFL fined the Cowboys and Saints $500,000 each, per ESPN.

"All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury," a league spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Virtually every joint practice around the league will feature some tense moments. We even see teammates face off regularly, whether it's Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase vs. cornerback DJ Turner or Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons vs. right tackle JC Latham. However, the NFL keeps an eye on how teams handle themselves when they battle other clubs on the practice field.

The NFL sent a memo to all teams on July 14 specifically addressing conduct at joint practices. It reminded all coaches and players that they are "held to the highest standards of professionalism and sportsmanship."

Among the bullet points was: "Not promoting an atmosphere for fighting or escalation of incidents; instances of player fighting will result in individual fines, club fines, and/or loss of practice."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Saints head coach Kellen Moore reportedly discussed at one point whether they should end practice early, but ultimately decided to continue their joint work.

One of the more viral moments from these training camp clashes featured Saints rookie wideout Brock Rechsteiner picking up and slamming Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson after Thompson attempted to break up a face-mask-grabbing contest between Rechsteiner and Caelen Carson. If you're unaware, Rechsteiner is the son of professional wrestler Scott Steiner.

One scuffle saw Saints center Erik McCoy emerge from the scrap with a Cowboys helmet in hand, which he threw as far as he could.

The Saints and Cowboys will face off in their preseason finales on Friday, Aug. 28.