The Tennessee Titans will waive quarterback Will Levis as the team continues to trim its roster down to 53 players, per ESPN.

The former second-round pick out of Kentucky had been demoted to third-string behind No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky. Levis played the entire first half of Tennessee's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night, completing 14 of 22 passes for 143 yards, but it wasn't enough for the Titans to find a willing trade partner.

Levis stepped into the starting lineup as a rookie back in 2023 and showed some promise while going 3-6. He threw four touchdowns in his first career start against the Atlanta Falcons, which tied the NFL record for most passing touchdowns in an NFL debut, and later led the Titans to one of the most improbable upsets of the 2023 season against the Miami Dolphins, coming back from down 14 points in the final three minutes against a team that was double-digit favorites. All while operating behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

Levis entered 2024 as the unquestioned starter, and someone who could benefit from a splashy offseason that included the additions of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, running back Tony Pollard, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and center Lloyd Cushenberry. However, the 2024 campaign was a disaster, as Tennessee finished with the worst record in the NFL at 3-14, while Levis won just two starts. He recorded the highest percentage of plays with a sack, fumble or interception (16.3%) since JaMarcus Russell back in 2009, according to CBS Sports Research. The Titans earned the No. 1 overall pick and used it on a new quarterback in Ward.

"Very grateful," Levis said after Saturday's final preseason game while reflecting on his time in Nashville. "Very, very grateful. I mean, Miss Amy brought me in here and welcomed me with open arms, as did everyone else here in Nashville with the team, and I was able to grow a lot over the couple of seasons we had while I was playing here. Wouldn't trade it for anything."

Levis does have some qualities that teams love in a quarterback. He possesses a legitimate NFL arm, for example, but decision-making has been an issue. You can't win football games with a quarterback who's prone to turning the ball over, and that has to change. Levis' NFL story is not over, but his Nashville chapter has ended.