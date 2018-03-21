Tom Brady cusses during interview, says defensive coordinators 'aren't smart'

If Tom Brady has made one thing clear this offseason, it's that he hates strawberries.

As a matter of fact, before 2018, Brady had never even eaten a strawberry during his 40-and-a-half years on the earth. However, that all changed on March 12, when Stephen Colbert somehow convinced Brady to eat a strawberry for the first-time ever during a visit to "The Late Show."

WITNESS HISTORY!



Notable strawberry hater #TomBrady eats one for the FIRST TIME in his life! 🍓#LSSC pic.twitter.com/M5fKwGDCq3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

That event might have psychologically scarred Brady, because he was still talking about it this week. During a recent interview with NPR's Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!, we found out that Brady hates strawberries so much that it will make him cuss, and we also found out that he'll sneak in a shot at NFL defensive coordinators whenever he can.

First, the strawberries.

During the NPR interview, Brady gave a full explanation fro why he hates strawberries.

"I grew up in California and I had an aunt that lived in Central California. And when she'd drive to see us, she would stop at the fruit stands on the side of the road, and she'd get these big trays of strawberries," Brady said, via NPR.org. "And she'd bring them up to our house, and she would put them into our refrigerator. And every time the refrigerator door was opened, the smell of strawberries would permeate the room. And I could not stand it. And since then, I've never eaten a strawberry. The thought of a strawberry is just ... terrible for me."

Basically, Brady hates the smell of strawberries and he's apparently been tortured by it his entire life.

"The fact that I actually [ate one] the other night -- I couldn't believe it, either, so that's what made it most surprising for me," Brady said.

So after eating the first strawberry of his life, what did he think it tasted like?

"Like s---," Brady said.

At that point, the audience cracked up and I'm not sure if it's because Brady compared the taste of a strawberry to feces or because he dropped a swear word.

"I think people all over America just said, holy moly -- [Brady] can swear," co-host Peter Sagal said.

"Oh yea," Brady replied.

At that point, another co-host said that if NFL defensive coordinators are smart, they'll starting "dousing" their uniforms in the scent of strawberries to nauseate Brady during a game.

"That would be smart," Brady said. "But most defensive coordinators are not smart."

Boom. Brady just roasted defensive coordinators around the NFL, and the audience loved it. You can listen to the entire interview over at NPR.

As for Brady, it's been a pretty wild offseason for him. Not only did he eat his first strawberry, but he also chugged a beer on national television and gave Colbert a friendly arm massage. The quarterback has been making the media rounds to talk about his book, "The TB12 Method." Brady's also been talking a little bit about the final episode of his documentary, which was released last week on Facebook.