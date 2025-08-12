There are several rising stars at the position, but no current NFL quarterbacks possess the unique quality reflected by Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes according to Tom Brady, the league's greatest player of all time. No disrespect to Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and others, but the three-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes has an innate ability that doesn't show up within a skill set.

"From afar, I can only tell so much and if I was in there every day, I could see their habits," Brady said this week on The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast. "What are the daily habits and the actionable things you need to do every day to put your team in position to win? Patrick Mahomes, to me, is the one who does that the most often. Obviously, he (has) physical talent and how he understands what he needs to do offensively. He brings a constant winning attitude to work every single day.

"In the biggest moments, you can depend on him the most. That's clear. There's other guys who are still developing and they need to prove it before, in my mind, I can say he's done it. They've all shown flashes of amazing things. At some point, they need to take the next step and take more ownership in what they're doing."

Mahomes has a growing relationship with Brady and the two have discussed legacy this summer. Any advice gleamed from Brady is welcomed, according to Mahomes, who is a two-time league MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP.

He's just one of five quarterbacks all time with at least three Super Bowl rings.

"The quarterback in many ways is the CEO of the team, certainly on gameday," Brady said. "Now, you have to have the ability and belief of the entire team that your word means so much and how you act every day matters in all three phases of the game. I just don't think as a quarterback you punch the clock, 'I did my job, I threw for 40 touchdowns, why are we not winning?'

"What are you doing in the offseason to help your defense? What are you doing to push the personnel department to get people doing the right thing? Are you involved in game planning?"

Brady said during his career with New England Patriots, he carried out his own walkthroughs with teammates independent of coaches and insisted on being inside meetings related to roster development and who the franchise was considering to sign.

He later mentioned Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers as quarterback who checked those boxes and "did more" so their teams could accomplish greatness under their leadership.

It's either been Brady or Mahomes in the conference title game for 14 consecutive years and at least one has appeared in eight of the last 10 Super Bowls. The Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February was tough to swallow for Mahomes, who was sacked a career-high six times and was intercepted twice.

Mahomes told Kay Adams last month that Brady's best advice was quite simple.

"He always talks about being yourself. He thinks that, which I truly believe too, is that guys can spot when you're not authentic, and you're not putting in the work," Mahomes said. "That's something that he did every single day. That's why guys respected him so much. And that's all I'm going to do for the rest of my career, and I feel like I've done so far, is I'm always myself -- no matter if you like me or don't like me, you know I'm giving everything I can to win football games."