Tommy DeVito joined the list of notable quarterbacks to enter the open market ahead of kickoff. The New York Giants released DeVito, according to ESPN, ahead of the team's 4 p.m. deadline to whittle their roster down to 53 players.

DeVito, 27, received his release despite a successful preseason. He went 30-for-38 passing (a 78.8% completion rate) for 323 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. The issue for DeVito was that the Giants already had a full quarterback room that includes starter Russell Wilson, rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart and former Pro Bowler Jameis Winston.

A local product (DeVito was born in Livingston, New Jersey, and grew up in Cedar Grove, which is located just over 10 miles away from MetLife Stadium), DeVito signed with the Giants after going undrafted back in 2023 despite reportedly being offered significantly more money from the Commanders.

DeVito quickly endeared himself to Giants fans during his rookie season. He made his regular-season debut against the Jets in Week 9 after Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury. He scored the Giants' only touchdown on a six-yard run. A week later, DeVito was again summoned onto the field after Daniel Jones sustained a season-ending injury against the Raiders. DeVito threw his first regular-season touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson and finished the game with 175 yards on 15 of 20 passing.

DeVito's first NFL start -- which came a week later -- wasn't as memorable. He threw for just 86 yards as the Giants lost to the Cowboys, 49-17. But DeVito and the Giants responded with three straight wins and in the process have climbed into playoff contention. He finished the year with a 3-3 record as Big Blue's starting quarterback.

DeVito played in just three games last season while getting two starts. While he completed 70.5% of his passes with no interceptions, DeVito also didn't throw any touchdowns as the Giants lost both of his starts.

DeVito now joins a relatively crowded market in terms of available quarterbacks. Along with DeVito, Eagles rookie sixth-round pick Kyle McCord and Lions 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker have also been released ahead of the league's cutdown deadline.