We are right around the corner from training camp, which means the NFL offseason is about to become the NFL preseason. A total of 35 wide receivers were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the second-most drafted position this year behind the 36 cornerbacks selected.

You don't have to be selected in the first round to make an immediate impact at the next level. We saw fifth-round pick Puka Nacua break the rookie receiving record last year, while third-round picks Tank Dell and Josh Downs made considerable contributions for their respective squads as well. Who will those first-year players be in 2024?

We have the projected stats for the top 14 rookie wide receivers this upcoming season thanks to CBS Sports' Fantasy team, complete with receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdown numbers. Let's check them out: