The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran wideout Adam Thielen, the team announced on Monday. The 35-year-old receiver was a healthy scratch for the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and now he's parting ways with the team after requesting his release in an effort to have a larger role in what he says will be his final NFL season.

The Vikings issued a statement saying that Thielen's representation approached the franchise last week about releasing him. In 11 games this year, Thielen has just eight catches for 69 yards on 18 targets.

"Last week Adam's representation approached the team and asked if we would be willing to release Adam, expressing his desire to play a bigger role in the remaining weeks of what he has indicated will be his final NFL season," the team said. "Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere. Adam is one of the all-time great Vikings, and we wish him and his family continued success."

Thielen released a statement of his own, confirming that he knew 2025 was going to be his final season and he wants to spend what time he has left on the football field competing.

The Vikings traded for Thielen in August after their wide receiving corps was hit with injuries plus Jordan Addison's suspension. The Vikings sent the Carolina Panthers a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for Thielen, a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

While his return to Minnesota didn't work out, Thielen is a franchise legend through and through. He was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, played his college football at Minnesota State, was picked up by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and ended up playing nine years for the team. He currently ranks fourth in franchise history in receptions (542), fifth in receiving yards (6,751) and third in receiving touchdowns (55).

The Vikings fell to 4-8 with Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, a game started by third-string quarterback Max Brosmer while starter J.J. McCarthy sat out with a concussion.